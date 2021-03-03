Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Man attacks Ajay Devgn’s car, hurls abuses for his tweet on ‘farmer protests’

Devgn had tweeted and urged Indians to stay united and not fall for propaganda after Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg inadvertently tweeted the 'protest' toolkit a week after the Republic Day riots.

OpIndia Staff
man who blocked Ajay Devgan's car released
Ajay Devgan (via naveenbharat)
Rajdeep Ramesh Singh, on Tuesday, stopped Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car and hurled abuses at him over his tweet on farmers’ protests.

He was later arrested but released on bail.

In the video that has now gone viral, he could be seen stopping Devgn from entering a film studio in Goregaon, Mumbai. The man named Rajdeep Singh was arrested on Tuesday. 28-year old Rajdeep Singh is a driver belonging to Punjab. He was reportedly upset with Devgn for not speaking in support of farmers protests. He demanded to know why the actor did not speak in support of the protests.

“How do you digest the food by being against Punjab? You should be ashamed of yourself,” he could be seen saying in Punjabi.

Devgn had tweeted and urged Indians to stay united and not fall for propaganda after Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg inadvertently tweeted the ‘protest’ toolkit a week after the Republic Day riots.

He had urged, like many celebrities, to stand united and not fall into infighting.

Rajdeep Singh, who is a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb, blocked Devgn’s car for about 15 minutes.

As per Inspector Dharmendra Kamble of Dindoshi police station, Rajdeep Singh was booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Devgn was reportedly headed to the Film City in Goregaon for the shooting of his film named Gangubai Kathiawadi.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

