Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Reports Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat: Here is why

The victim is a resident of the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Identified as Pandurang Wagh, he attempted suicide for not receiving the refund from the Maharashtra government for the licence fee paid for a stalled sand mining project.

OpIndia Staff
Man attempts suicide at the residence of Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat
Balasaheb Thorat (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
25

On Tuesday (March 9), a man tried to set himself on fire at the residence of the sitting Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat.

As per reports, the victim is a resident of the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Identified as Pandurang Wagh, he attempted suicide for not receiving the refund from the Maharashtra government for the licence fee paid for a stalled sand mining project.

Reportedly, Wagh had obtained his licence for sand extraction in 2018 for a fee of ₹8.72 lac. However, the project had to be discontinued over frequent ‘protests’ by locals, resulting in huge monetary loss.

Distraught by the stalling of the project, the victim tried to approach the revenue Department authorities for a refund of the licence fee. However, when he failed to get his refund, Wagh decided to end his life. In order to draw the attention of the sitting Minister Balasaheb Thorat, the victim poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire in the special executive officer hall of Royal Stone (the residence of Thorat).

Victim arrested, released on bail later

He was saved by the police officials present at the residence of the Revenue Minister. While speaking about the incident, Senior Inspector (Gamdevi) Rg Rajbhar stated, “Wagh was detained and taken to the police station. We arrested him under section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) of Indian Penal Code and released him on bail with a warning not to repeat such act in future.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
A man tried to set himself on fire at residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat.
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the ‘magic cure’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Media

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,347FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com