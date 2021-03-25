Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni unveiled the team’s new jersey for the tournament on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the franchise, the former India captain unboxed the jersey to share its first glimpse of new outfit with fans and followers.

Interestingly, this year CSK have come up with a new look for their jersey as it features a new camouflage design on the shoulders. The camouflage design has been imprinted as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel with the Territorial Army, and he will be sporting the new jersey as he leads the Chennai side in IPL 2021.

In a statement released, the Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the new-look jersey features camouflage as a tribute to India’s armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise’s logo.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

‘Liberals’ are upset with ‘Sanghi’ MS Dhoni

The latest Chennai Super Kings’ jersey with camouflage on the shoulders as a tribute to the armed forces has not gone well with a few people on social media. The ‘liberals’ on social media are upset over CSK’s decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the “Sanghi” agenda.

Several ‘liberals’ descended on social media after it was revealed that the CSK jersey had a nationalist flavour to it. Cancelling both CSK and its skipper MS Dhoni, the ‘liberals’ claimed that CSK was pushing soft military Sangh propaganda.

For them, wearing nationalistic symbols and cheering for Indian Army was a Sangh propaganda.

One user claimed CSK was getting army stripes to spread soft military Sangh propaganda. The left supporting CSK fans will not utter a word now as deep inside they were also Sanghis, said the Twitter user with woozy eye emoji.

CSK getting army stripes to spread soft military Sangh propaganda. The left supporting CSK fans won’t utter a word now because deep inside they are also Sanghis, just admit it and move on. https://t.co/tTTOTHmXVM — 🥴 (@droopyaxe1) March 24, 2021

Calling MS Dhoni a Sanghi, a user asked whether CSK had gone “fully crazy”. The user wanted “MSD Sanghi” to be stopped.

Army stripes? Have they gone fully crazy? Msd sanghi needs to be stopped https://t.co/K3DzSEKIkx — 🌻 (@sopranoxs) March 24, 2021

One Shibumi Raje said it was getting harder and harder to be a Dhoni fan anymore, presumably because of Dhoni’s respect for the Armed Forces

Man, it’s getting harder and harder to be a Dhoni fan. https://t.co/0XSpSszNLG — Shibumi Raje (@shibumiraje) March 24, 2021

Another woke activist declared that CSK always brought toxicity into IPL by wearing army stripes.

CSK as always bringing toxicity into IPL. Army stripes uno https://t.co/0O0Qoqd4xX — fernweh (@justacrazyass) March 24, 2021

According to Twitter user Aishworrya, no one should now ask to keep politics away from cricket to avoid ruining it. ‘Why are sanghis so hypocrite?’ she asked. Well, as per Aishworrya, wearing camouflage was part of politics and supporting the Indian Armed Forces was Sanghi propaganda.

oh, boy. now no one would say keep politics away from cricket and don’t ruin it. why are sanghis so hypocrite? https://t.co/1N73nEhJGn — aishWORRYa (@wallxfIower) March 24, 2021

Incidentally, this is not the first time that MS Dhoni has been at the receiving end of the attacks over his constant and open admiration for Indian Armed Forces.

Remember, in 2019, several left-wing social media users had attacked Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing the Balidan insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves. Similarly, there was outrage after the Indian Cricket team had worn Army caps during an ODI match against Australia at Ranchi to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who had lost their lives in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack.