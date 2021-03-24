Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News Reports Mutant variants of coronavirus detected in 18 states, says Health Ministry, yet to confirm...
News Reports
Updated:

Mutant variants of coronavirus detected in 18 states, says Health Ministry, yet to confirm cause behind sudden rapid spread

"Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by states/UTs.

OpIndia Staff
Health Ministry says several over 700 variations of concern of VOC have been detected in over 10,000 positive samples
Coronavirus, image via Twitter
103

The Health Ministry in a statement today stated that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) through its genome sequencing showed a new “double mutant variant” of the Coronavirus along with several variants of concern (VOCs), including foreign variants, are spreading in India.

The INSACOG is a collection of 10 National laboratories designated by the Health Ministry in order to carry out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses and correlate epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

“Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10787 positive samples shared by states/UTs. These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. 1 sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 States of the country.” the Health Ministry said.

The INSACOG laboratories were responsible for the genome sequencing and analysis from the samples of arriving international travellers, contacts of those positive for VOC and community samples from most of the states.

“The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. Such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity. These mutations have been found in about 15-20% of samples and do not match any previously catalogued VOCs. These have been categorized as VOCs but require the same epidemiological and public health response of “increased testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, prompt isolation of positive cases & contacts as well as treatment as per National Treatment Protocol” by the states/UTs,” the Health Ministry added.

The Health Ministry shed more light on additional VOCs, “From Kerala 2032 samples (from all 14 districts) have been sequenced. The N440K variant that is associated with immune escape has been found in 123 samples from 11 districts. This   variant was earlier found in 33% of samples from Andhra Pradesh, and in 53 of 104 samples from Telangana. This variant has also been reported from 16 other countries including UK, Denmark, Singapore, Japan and Australia. As of now these can be at best said to be variant under investigation.”

In its press release, the Health Ministry made clarified, “Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states. Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyze the situation.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHealth Ministry data, coronavirus data, Covid crisis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslim girl’s friend Sabina turns out to be the mastermind in Sarai Kale Khan violence, had provoked Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Sabina had reportedly asked people to kill the her friend her friend's Hindu husband as soon as the duo enter Sarai Kale Khan
News Reports

Gaushala scam in Rajasthan: Over 62 lakh worth of government grant paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

OpIndia Staff -
In Jaisalmer, six cow shelters had shown over 1800 animals on paper and had taken approximately Rs 62 lakhs in government grants. In reality, they did not have a single cow.

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16

After her ‘Bengali vs Outsider’ rhetorics, Mamata Banerjee gets Congress ally Hemant Soren to campaign for her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to rake up Bengali sentiments, the Trinamool Congress had attacked several BJP leaders by dubbing them as 'outsiders' in the land of Bengalis.

Egypt: Suez Canal blocked after a large container ship from China ran aground

World OpIndia Staff -
The ship was on its way from China to Rotterdam, Netherlands, when it ran aground in the Suez Canal after being reportedly hit by a strong "gust of wind"

“He cannot even hurt a fly” Shashi Tharoor’s lawyer reads out Sunanda Pushkar’s son’s statement to suggest no mistreatment to wife

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tharoor's lawyer used statements by family and friends of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar to claim no allegations were levelled against him.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,624FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com