Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports NHAI has suffered toll-revenue loss of Rs 814 crore in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan...
News Reports
Updated:

NHAI has suffered toll-revenue loss of Rs 814 crore in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan due to farmer protests: Nitin Gadkari

Punjab witnessed the highest loss of Rs 487 crore, followed by Rs 326 crore in Haryana and Rs 1.40 crore in Rajasthan.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer protests have caused toll revenue loss of Rs 814 crores: Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha
Toll plaza, representational image, via DNA India
11

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Roads, Transport, Highways and MSMEs informed that the National Highways Authority of India suffered a toll revenue loss of Rs 814.4 crore till March 16 as a result of farmers’ agitation in three states, as reported by The Economic Times.

Taking into account the heavy revenue loss, state administrations have been requested to reinitiate user fee collection at the tolls. The minister in the Parliament on Monday said, “loss of revenue due to farmers’ protest has primarily occurred in the States of Punjab and Haryana and at a few plazas in Rajasthan”.

Punjab witnessed the highest loss of Rs 487 crore, followed by Rs 326 crore in Haryana and Rs 1.40 crore in Rajasthan.

Nitin Gadkari further informed, “no loss of revenue is reported on account of farmers’ protest in other States”. Drawing the Punjab government’s attention to the matter, he added, “request has been made to Government of Punjab for urgent intervention for the smooth functioning of toll plazas in Punjab”.

Business loss of Rs 50,000 crores

The protest is on its 118th day and it is not just the NHAI that is suffering losses, but even the local businesses have been impacted by the agitation. We reported about the plea filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court to relocate the protestors at a legal protesting site. The protesting farmers have occupied warehouses in Patiala, resulting in a massive loss of business.

An Economic Times report stated citing the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) that the farmers’ agitation has caused a business loss of Rs 50,000 crore in Delhi-NCR by January.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is trying to keep the agitation alive with his roadshows in different parts of the country. Moving South, farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Darshan Pal staged a demonstration against the Farm Bills in Bengaluru on Monday, reported Outlook. Elaborating on the plans, Rakesh Tikait informed that preparations were on to gather supporters from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to join a “Shaheed Diwas” programme, scheduled on March 23 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The next item on the list is to burn the copies of the three agricultural laws on March 28, on the occasion of Holi and on April 5, a call has been given to farmers to ghero offices of Food Corporation of India across the country from 11 am to 5 pm.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFarmer protests Punjab, Punjab protests business loss, Rakesh Tikait property
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra mayhem: Pawar asserts Deshmukh was in home isolation in Nagpur, latter fact-checks his boss

OpIndia Staff -
Pawar has not yet given an updated and amended chronology of Deshmukh's whereabouts to fit the narrative.
World

United Kingdom: Police cars set on fire, woman protestor defecates on feet of cops in Bristol as ‘kill the bill’ protests turn violent

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral, a woman protestors can be seen relieving herself on foot of a policeman as the protesting crowd cheered on.

BJP’s V Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM for silence on election nomination fraud by CPIM backed candidate with Pakistani wife

Politics OpIndia Staff -
KT Sulaiman Haji did not include information about his second wife who hails from Pakistan in his election documents.

Uttar Pradesh: Farrukhabad official calls Holi ‘nashe ka tyauhar’ at peace committee meeting ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farrukhabad city magistrate Ashok Kamat Maurya made a controversial remark against Holi, triggering strong protests.

‘We would have died if we returned home’: Mother of Sumit, who married Muslim girl, reveals how the mob surrounded them at police station

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
The attack on Hindus by a Muslim mob at Harijan Basti in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi occurred over an interfaith marriage.

Congress IT cell head shares a misleading video of PM Modi, Twitter does not mark it ‘manipulated media’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress IT Cell head Rohan Gupta recently shared an abridged video of PM Modi's speech in Assam to further propaganda against the BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,803FansLike
525,397FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com