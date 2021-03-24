On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed that no civilian has died in law and order incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370.

In his written reply, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said that the relatives of civilians, killed in terrorist attacks or cross-firing between armed forces and terrorists, have been compensated with ₹1 lakh.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that the number of terror incidents have declined significantly, following the abrogation of Article 370. “The number of terrorist incidents in J&K in 2019, 2020 & 2021(15th March) is 594, 244 and 21 respectively,” he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to do away with Article 370 and completely integrate Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Union. In the historic legislation, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Decline in IPC crimes by 16.86% in 2020 as compared to 2019

G Kishan Reddy further informed,”As reported by Delhi Police, there’s a decline of 16.86% in total IPC crimes registered during 2020 as compared to 2019. Similarly, there is a decline of 12.82% in total IPC crimes registered in first 2 months of 2021 as compared to corresponding period of 2020.”

At the same time, he said that the number of inmates lodged in prison was 4,78, 600 as against its capacity of 4,03,739 on December 31, 2019. Out of the 4.78 lac prisoners, about 3,30,487 were under trial.

Stone-pelting incidents saw 87% drop in J &K in 2020

In a positive development, incidents of stone-pelting saw an 87.13% drop in 2020, as compared to 2019 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The data, presented by Director General of Police (J & K) Dilbag Singh in January this year, showed the impact that the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh said, “There have been 255 stone-pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to the incidents in 2019 and the year (2020), witnessed an 87.31 per cent decline.” He further emphasised, “Law and order situation is well under control. Our resolve for 2021 is strengthening and consolidating peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.”