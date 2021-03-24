Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home Government and Policy No civilian killed in law and order incidents after the abrogation of Article 370...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

No civilian killed in law and order incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry

"The number of terrorist incidents in J&K in 2019, 2020 & 2021 (15th March) is 594, 244 and 21 respectively," MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy added.

OpIndia Staff
No civilian killed in J&K in law & order incidents since Article 370 abrogation
Representative Image (Photo Credits: DNA)
2

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed that no civilian has died in law and order incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370.

In his written reply, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said that the relatives of civilians, killed in terrorist attacks or cross-firing between armed forces and terrorists, have been compensated with ₹1 lakh.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs also informed that the number of terror incidents have declined significantly, following the abrogation of Article 370. “The number of terrorist incidents in J&K in 2019, 2020 & 2021(15th March) is 594, 244 and 21 respectively,” he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to do away with Article 370 and completely integrate Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Union. In the historic legislation, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Decline in IPC crimes by 16.86% in 2020 as compared to 2019

G Kishan Reddy further informed,”As reported by Delhi Police, there’s a decline of 16.86% in total IPC crimes registered during 2020 as compared to 2019. Similarly, there is a decline of 12.82% in total IPC crimes registered in first 2 months of 2021 as compared to corresponding period of 2020.”

At the same time, he said that the number of inmates lodged in prison was 4,78, 600 as against its capacity of 4,03,739 on December 31, 2019. Out of the 4.78 lac prisoners, about 3,30,487 were under trial.

Stone-pelting incidents saw 87% drop in J &K in 2020

In a positive development, incidents of stone-pelting saw an 87.13% drop in 2020, as compared to 2019 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The data, presented by Director General of Police (J & K) Dilbag Singh in January this year, showed the impact that the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh said, “There have been 255 stone-pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to the incidents in 2019 and the year (2020), witnessed an 87.31 per cent decline.” He further emphasised, “Law and order situation is well under control. Our resolve for 2021 is strengthening and consolidating peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
News Reports

NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb case

OpIndia Staff -
Vaze is accused of planting an explosive-laden car outside the residence of Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021.

Muslim girl’s friend Sabina turns out to be the mastermind in Sarai Kale Khan violence, had provoked Muslim mob

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sabina had reportedly asked people to kill the her friend her friend's Hindu husband as soon as the duo enter Sarai Kale Khan

Gaushala scam in Rajasthan: Over 62 lakh worth of government grant paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In Jaisalmer, six cow shelters had shown over 1800 animals on paper and had taken approximately Rs 62 lakhs in government grants. In reality, they did not have a single cow.

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16

After her ‘Bengali vs Outsider’ rhetorics, Mamata Banerjee gets Congress ally Hemant Soren to campaign for her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to rake up Bengali sentiments, the Trinamool Congress had attacked several BJP leaders by dubbing them as 'outsiders' in the land of Bengalis.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
World

US: Boulder shooter identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, had killed 10 people in mass shooting

OpIndia Staff -
United States Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris had earlier blamed a 'white man' for the terror attack.
Read more
Media

Darr ka mahaul: Why has India’s most honest reporter not been on air for the last 3 days?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why the radio silence. No black screen. No painted face. And no mimes. Just silence.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Opinions

Feminist and ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan is now cool with rape analogies, because Modi must be maligned

K Bhattacharjee -
'Comedian' Akash Banerjee made a horrendous Nirbhaya rape analogy regarding Mehta's resignation, Kavita Krishnan defended him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,850FansLike
525,654FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com