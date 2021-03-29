Election strategist Prashant Kishor to quit if BJP gets 100+ seats in WB

Amidst the ongoing Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal, election strategist Prashant Kishor has vowed to quit his profession if BJP gets more than 100 seats.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Kishor said, “Around November-December last year, there was a lot of hype being created around the BJP, that they are going to sweep the state, get 200 seats etc. So, it was important for us to say publicly that this is not true… There is no way that in December the BJP was in a position to be winning 200 seats.”

He said that he stood by his earlier assessment that BJP can not cross the double-digit mark. “And, in our assessment, they would struggle to enter triple digits, and I stand by that remark. If they do, I will cease to exist as a political aide to anyone. I must quit this space, and quitting this space does not mean Twitter; I won’t do this work ever,” he announced.

Prashant Kishor also claimed that BJP has a 5-pronged strategy for the West Bengal State Legislative elections. According to him, the strategy includes polarisation, discrediting Mamata Banerjee, collapsing the Trinamool Congress, PM Modi’s popularity and the vote of Scheduled Castes.

Prashant Kishore earlier announced to quit Twitter if BJP crossed 100 seats

Prashant Kishor, the election strategist to Mamata Banerjee, claimed in December last year that the BJP will get less than 100 seats. He had announced that he would quit Twitter if the BJP crossed the double-figure mark. He had also challenged BJP leaders to announce that they would relinquish their positions if they failed to get 200 seats.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal



PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

On December 21, 2020, he tweeted, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality, BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” His announcement came, following BJP heavyweight leader Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal and the defection of 9 TMC MLAs and one MP.









