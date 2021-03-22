Pradeep Bhandari granted relief, Mumbai Police's plea rejected: Details

On Sunday (March 21), psephologist Pradeep Bhandari informed on Twitter that a Sessions Court has rejected the petition filed by Mumbai Police, wherein it sought to cancel his anticipatory bail. The case was lodged against him by the cops for allegedly ‘obstructing public servants’ during the demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in September last year.

As per reports, the petition was rejected by the Court on Thursday (March 18). Bandari, the former Consulting Editor of Republic TV, was booked by the Khar police for allegedly disobeying the order of a public servant, and using criminal force to obstruct the public servant from discharging his duty. The cops had registered the case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bombay Police Act.

After Pradeep Bhandari had moved the Court seeking relief from arrest, the Mumbai police filed an application claiming that he had not appeared before the police, despite summons. The cops had alleged that he did not provide his phone number and changed his address. The Mumbai police sought the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea. The charges levelled by the police were rejected by Bandari’s lawyers before the Court. In his defence, he said that he was a resident of Indore and has not received any summon. Moreover, he contended that the police had seized his mobile phone.

The Sessions Court then asked Pradeep Bhandari to appear before the Khar Police for interrogation every Saturday. Earlier in March, the police told the court that he had not been attending his summons to the police station. His advocate Shyam Kalyankar submitted before the Court that the psephologist had already visited the police station 16 times until them. The Sessions Court had then directed the police to conclude its probe, and submit its report before it. It had also asked Bhandari to attend the police station on two additional specific dates.

Pradeep Bhandari takes potshots at ‘chai biscuit journalists’

In a tweet on Sunday, Pradeep Bhandari informed, “Friends, The Honorable Court has dismissed the petition of Mumbai Police to cancel my anticipatory bail. In another case, the Court has set aside the Chapter Case that the State of MH had filed against me. I thank the Honorable Court for upholding justice.”

Friends,

The Honorable Court has dimissed the petition of Mumbai Police to cancel my anticipatory bail. In another case the Court has set aside the Chapter Case that State of MH had filed against me. I thank the Honorable Court for upholding justice 1/2 #AnilDesmukh pic.twitter.com/IluTGRRIWO — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) March 21, 2021

He added, “I thank people of India for supporting me in this legal fight. I also thank Arnab, Senior advocate Abod Ponda, Niranjan Mundargi, advocate Shyam who helped me in the fight.” Pradeep Bhandari also took potshots at ‘chai biscuit journalists’ for lying and conspiring against him. “Truth has exposed you, Anil Deshmukh (Maharashtra Home Minister),” emphasised the former Consulting Editor of Republic TV.

I thank people of India for supporting me in this legal fight. I also thank Arnab, Senior advocate Abod Ponda, Niranjan Mundargi, advocate Shyam who helped me in the fight. Insecure ‘chai buiscuit patrakars’ who lied, & conspired against me – Truth has exposed U! #AnilDesmukh — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) March 21, 2021

Pradeep Bhandari assaulted, detained by Mumbai police

In October last year, Pradeep Bhandari was encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and detained illegally, Republic TV has reported. It was alleged that Bhandari was assaulted as well and he was being provided no access to lawyers. It was further alleged that the phone of Pradeep Bhandari was taken away and it was demanded that he unlocked it.

A complaint against Bhandari was registered at the Khar police station under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, and he has been asked to appear for the investigation of the said crime.