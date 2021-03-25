Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Rakesh Tikait booked for provoking farmers to lay siege to Bengaluru like they did...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rakesh Tikait booked for provoking farmers to lay siege to Bengaluru like they did in Delhi

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is accused of provoking farmers to make a 'Delhi in Bengaluru' situation during a Mahapanchayat in Shivamogga.

OpIndia Staff
'Farmer' leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to set Gujarat free ahead of local body polls
Rakesh Tikait(Source:dnaindia.com)
227

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has been booked by the Karnataka police for provoking farmers during a Mahapanchayat in Shivamogga March 20 to lay siege to Bengaluru similar to what was done in Delhi. A case has reportedly been filed against Tikait at Kote police station under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.

“An FIR was filed against Rakesh Tikait for giving a speech that could have incited violence in the state and was filed by Shivamogga police”, Shekhar HT, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga said. Urging the farmers to intensify the agitation against the three farm laws enacted by the central government last year, Tikait asked farmers to ‘make a Delhi in Bengaluru’. “You have to make a Delhi in Bengaluru…and surround the city from all directions”, he said during the Mahapanchayat in Shivamogga. However, the organisers of the Mahapanchayat termed it an act against the principles of democracy. The organisers alleged that the BJP is suppressing the voices against the Centre.

Protestors mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh have been agitating against the three farm laws at three Delhi border points- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur- for more than three months. They have been demanding repeal of the farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the central government and the ‘representatives’ of the ‘farmers’ have ended in deadlock with ‘farmer representatives’ being adamant on getting the laws repealed.

Delhi was engulfed in riots following a tractor rally by ‘farmers’ on Republic Day

In January, the ‘farmer representatives’ had called for a tractor rally on Republic Day to intensify the protest against the three farm laws. Despite the ‘farmer representatives’ agreeing to restrict the tractor rally to the routes approved by the police, the protestors in the rally broke barricades and entered the national capital. What followed was an unprecedented situation. The protestors barged into the red fort, insulted the tricolour hoisted religious flags atop it. Armed protestors unleashing violence on the streets of Delhi clashed with police personnel who were trying to stop them. Nearly 400 police personnel injured in the clashes with some of them being admitted to the ICU.

Several FIRs have been registered by the police in connection with the Republic Day violence and many persons have been arrested including Khalisant supporter and actor-turned activist Deep Siddhu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrakesh tikait shivamogga, rakesh tikait bengaluru
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
News Reports

One more riot? Tikait gives a call to break barricades and enter Delhi again

OpIndia Staff -
Tikait has also given a call for Bharat Bandh on 26th March, 2021

The success of Gujarat model: How Narendra Modi pioneered reforms to restructure the ailing power sector in Gujarat

Government and Policy Shashank Bharadwaj -
Before Narendra Modi became the CM in 2001, the power sector in Gujarat was in very bad state, which was turn around by the government

Rahul Gandhi condemns ‘attack’ on Kerala nuns in UP, here is what he said on rape of nuns in Kerala churches and Palghar lynching

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's 'concerns' for Kerala nuns is as shallow as his logic in any matter.

Competition Commission of India orders probe into new privacy policy of WhatsApp, says it is ‘abuse of dominance’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Commission has directed the Director General to initiate a probe against WhatsApp under Section 26(1) of Competition Act

Maharashtra and Punjab witness massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre expresses ‘grave concern’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra accounts for a total of 9 out of 10 districts, which have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
World

Facebook removes all access to Boulder mass shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, prime suspect of Boulder mass shooting was a conspiracy theorist, devout Islamist, homophobe and Trump hater
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,888FansLike
525,746FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com