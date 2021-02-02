Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home News Reports Ex-TMC leaders expose the grim state of 'Muslim appeasement' in West Bengal: Read details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ex-TMC leaders expose the grim state of ‘Muslim appeasement’ in West Bengal: Read details

"Those who aren't even Brahmins have received the grant from the government in the South 24 Parganas district. I have seen that on TV. Their only identity is that they are TMC leaders", said Adhikari.

OpIndia Staff
How ex-TMC leaders exposed the Muslim appeasement by Mamata Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari (left), Mamata Banerjee (right), images via Economic Times and Deccan Herald
1

Ahead of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal, ex-TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee exposed the grim state of Muslim appeasement in the State. On Friday, Adhikari, who is now a BJP leader, addressed a public gathering from the stage of ‘Sanatan Brahman Trust’ in Kolkata.

He pointed out the discrepancies in the honorarium given to Muslim clerics (Imams) and Hindu priests (purohits) in the State. The BJP leader asked, “You tell me why honorarium for Imams is ₹2500 per month while that of Purohits is just 1000 per month? Why is this difference? I am not asking to reduce the honorarium for Imams. Increase their pay if you want (in the whole of West Bengal) But, we (Hindus) should also receive the same amount as them.”

“If you want to receive an honorarium for being an Imam, you do not require any local or permanent residency of the State. It implies that even Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are also eligible to receive the payment. But, for Purohits, permanent residency and Aadhar card is a must. Only 8000 Hindu priests get the honorarium while 60,000 Muslim clerics get benefitted,” Suvendu Adhikari emphasized.

He further stated that while all Imams have been receiving their payment, a majority of Purohits are being denied even the meager allowance. The BJP leader alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have been siphoning off the honorarium, meant for Hindu priests, under the pretext of being one.

“Those who aren’t even Brahmins have received the grant from the government in the South 24 Parganas district. I have seen that on TV. Their only identity is that they are TMC leaders. They are not associated with the Sanatan Brahman Trust in any way. They are taking your money,” Adhikari concluded.

Former TMC Minister exposes Mamata Banerjee government

Former Forest Minister in the West Bengal Cabinet, Rajib Banerjee, had recently joined the BJP after quitting his Ministerial post and resigning from the party. Banerjee, who shared the stage with Suvendu Adhikari informed, “We have seen that those who aren’t even Brahmins or purohits have received the honorarium. This is a peculiar situation. I am making it clear from this stage of Sanatan Brahman Trust that as long as all Purohits in the State do not get their due share, we will continue our democratic agitation against the government.”

Mamata Banerjee, minority appeasement scheme and the balancing act

After just a year in office, the West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee introduced the scheme of honorarium for Muslim clerics and muezzins. In a notification released on April 19, 2012, by the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education, the government announced, “The District Magistrate will also requisition funds for a period of 2(TWO) months, initially, on the basis of the number of imams of the District @ Rs. 2500/- per IMAM per month.”

However, in February 2016, the Imams demanded a 100% hike in their monthly honorarium from ₹2500 to ₹5000. The agitation was led by All Bengal Imam Muezzin Council, which also demanded an increase in the honorarium of muezzins from ₹1000 to ₹2000. While speaking about their matter, Secretary Maulana Akhter Hossain said, “We had presented a deputation with our demands comprising a revision of honorarium of imams, health facilities for their families, and education for their children.”

8 years after the honorarium scheme for Imams and Muezzins came into force, Mamata Banerjee announced an honorarium for Hindu priests in September last year. It is important to mention that the number of beneficiaries was just 8000, compared that to 55,000 Imams. Moreover, their pay was a nominal ₹1000 per month, which was ₹1500 less than that of Imams. The move was seen as an attempt to draw Hindu voters after BJP began making inroads in the State.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal TMC leaders, TMC imam stipend, appeasement
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.
Read more

Russia: ‘Anti-cult’ activist Alexander Dvorkin accused of harassing Hindus, Russian Hindus appeal for help

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alexander Dvorkin is an anti-cult activist from Russia who labels everything except Orthodox Christianity as sects and cults.

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

World OpIndia Staff -
On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.

Maharashtra: Children administered hand sanitizer drops instead of oral polio vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The healthcare workers reportedly administered two drops of hand sanitizer to the children instead of oral polio vaccine.

Will Punjab govt use taxpayers’ money to hire lawyers for Republic Day rioters, netizens wonder over Capt Amarinder’s announcement

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens have a field day after Myntra decides to change its logo over ‘insulting to women’ complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over its alleged 'insulting' and 'offensive' logo.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Ex-TMC leaders expose the grim state of ‘Muslim appeasement’ in West Bengal: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
"You tell me why honorarium for Imams is ₹2500 per month while that of Purohits is just 1000 per month? Why is this difference?" asked Adhikari.
Read more
World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘missing’ again, finds no mention in list of entrepreneurial leaders published by Chinese state newspaper

OpIndia Staff -
The Shanghai Securities News, one of the most important business publications in China omitted Jack Ma in its article celebrating Chinese entrepreneurs
Read more
News Reports

2021 has peaked already: Scientists have taught spinach to detect explosives and send emails

OpIndia Staff -
Scientists at the MIT have engineered spinach plant to make them capable of detecting explosive materials like landmines in their surroundings.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Christian priest targets and converts family members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
The Korwa language is on the verge of extinction and there are only 6,000 Korwa tribals left in Garhwa district.
Read more
News Reports

Russia: ‘Anti-cult’ activist Alexander Dvorkin accused of harassing Hindus, Russian Hindus appeal for help

OpIndia Staff -
Alexander Dvorkin is an anti-cult activist from Russia who labels everything except Orthodox Christianity as sects and cults.
Read more
News Reports

#Inspiration4: Space X to launch its first commercial civilian mission to space in 2021. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The civilian crew chosen for the commercial space programme will undergo training in orbital mechanics, stress testing, operating in zero gravity and microgravity.
Read more
World

Watch: Myanmar Coup caught on camera as woman continues to do aerobics oblivious to political upheaval in country

OpIndia Staff -
On February 1, Myanmar's military announced that it had taken control of the government and declared a state of emergency for one year.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Children administered hand sanitizer drops instead of oral polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The healthcare workers reportedly administered two drops of hand sanitizer to the children instead of oral polio vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

Will Punjab govt use taxpayers’ money to hire lawyers for Republic Day rioters, netizens wonder over Capt Amarinder’s announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: Shaikh ‘Murgiwala Chacha’ gets 10 year prison term for masturbating on 5-year-old boy, claimed devil possessed him

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai chicken seller was convicted of undressing a five-year-old boy, touching his private parts and masturbating on him.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com