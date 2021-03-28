The latest development in Sachin Vaze’s case that shook the entire state of Maharashtra, is of his close aide API Riyaz Kazi being caught on CCTV entering a number plate shop in Vikhroli. Owned by one Tushar Kadam, as reported by Republic, it is alleged that Riyaz Kazi asked the shop owner for DVR footage with the intention to destroy them. After a conversation with the owner, he can be seen taking away DVDs and a computer.

The owner of the shop was held for interrogation by the agency. The statement of the shop owner has been recorded. Citing NIA and ATS sources, Republic said that Kazi is currently being investigated over allegation of destruction of evidence.

Riyaz Kazi has been summoned multiple times by both NIA and ATS to establish his role in the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Multiple number plates said to be made at a shop in Vikhroli were recovered from the cars seized by NIA.

This is not the first location in connection with the case where Riyaz Kazi was caught on camera. Earlier, Riyaz Kazi was seen collecting the CCTV footage from Sachin Vaze’s housing complex in Thane.

As per sources, both the agencies have reportedly suspected Riyaz Kazi to have helped Sachin Vaze procure the fake number plates and destroy crucial evidence.

The series of destroying evidence

The prime accused in the Mansukh Hiren death case – Sachin Vaze – has reportedly admitted to the NIA that he destroyed five mobile phones, including his official one after Mumbai Police recovered the dead body of Mumbai-based businessmen from Kalwa creek on March 5. The officials suspect that Vaze was using at least 13 mobile phones.

Unaccounted bullets recovered from Sachin Vaze

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) had informed a special court that it had recovered 62 unaccounted bullets from the residence of former Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze.

As per reports, the NIA found only 5 out of 30 bullets that were officially allotted for his service pistol.

He was arrested on March 23 in connection to the Antilia bomb scare case and remanded to NIA custody for 12 days.