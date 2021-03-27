Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home Politics Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's brother Somendu's car attacked, driver assaulted, TMC's Ram Govind Das accused...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Somendu’s car attacked, driver assaulted, TMC’s Ram Govind Das accused of leading attack

Suvendu's brother Somendu said that some karyakartas were brutally assaulted before the TMC proceeded to vandalise the car. He said that the mob was led by Ram Govind Das. Das is said to be the Block President of the area.

OpIndia Staff
The car of Somendu Adhikari was vandalised, allegedly by TMC goons
Image Credit: ANI
0

The car of Somendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was reportedly attacked on Saturday, the first phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Somendu Adhikari has blamed the Trinamool Congress for the vandalism of his car. The incident reportedly occurred at Kanthi South.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that goons from the minority community were responsible for the actions. The driver of the car was reportedly beaten. However, he emphasised that compared to other elections, polling on Saturday was much more peaceful.

Suvendu’s brother Somendu said that some karyakartas were brutally assaulted before the TMC proceeded to vandalise the car. He said that the mob was led by Ram Govind Das. Das is said to be the Block President of the area.

The driver, Gopal Singh, said that he was beaten with stones. Visuals of his injuries makes it abundantly clear that he was terribly assaulted. Kanthi South is an assembly constituency in the East Medinipur district of the state.

“Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs. So they attacked my car and thrashed my driver,” said Somendu.

Somendu Adhikari has been speaking out against the Nandigram Police and TMC of indulging in unfair electoral practices. On Friday, Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission requesting suspension of Haldia Additional SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and others accusing them of malpractice.

Somendu said on Saturday, “He later went there again and met people. We approached the EC that there should be free and fair polls. People will choose whom they want. TMC is scared. We have given the name of one Alauddin to the EC, he creates disturbance there.”

“Voters being influenced and stopped from voting at booth number 149. Overall polling being held peacefully. EVMs malfunctioning at some locations, it happens in all polls, EC is looking into it,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSuvendu Adhikari brother car attacked
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ground Report: As TMC banks on former Maoists, will red corridor areas of Jhargram and Jangalmahal turn saffron this election

OpIndia Staff -
While voters are satisfied with roads and lights in their areas, they have lots other complaints against the TMC government- A ground report
News Reports

PM Modi prays at Jashoreshwari peetha in Bangladesh: All you need to know about the historic temple, where left palm of the Devi lies

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers in Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,066FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com