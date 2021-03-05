IT Dept to retrieve phone data deleted by actress Taapsee Pannu

In a major development on Thursday, the Income Tax Department has informed that they suspect actress Taapsee Pannu of deleting ‘some data’ from her phone, reported India Today. The development comes a day after the IT Department conducted raids at her house and office.

India Today reported that the IT officials are now taking the help of experts to recover the deleted data. Moreover, the central agency found that the mobile data of director Anurag Kashyap, whose properties were also raided by the IT Department, was also deleted after the crackdown of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on several Bollywood actors and directors after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As such, the Income Tax Department will continue their raids and might summon director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu yet again in connection to the case. It must be mentioned that the central agency raided 22 locations on Wednesday linked to director Anurag Kashyap, producer Vikas Bahl, Producer Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu in a tax evasion case.

Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu and her company are also suspected of tax evasion of Rs 25 crores. Taapsee’s endorsement deals and film signing amounts are under the I-T scanner. Some of the film signing amounts are under crores. The actress’s preliminary statement was recorded on March 3.

300 crores of undisclosed income, reveals IT Department, Taapsee Pannu received Rs 5 crores in cash

On Thursday, the Income Tax Department had said, “During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated”.

The IT Department hinted at Anurag Kashyap-owned Phantom Films that was dissolved in the aftermath of MeToo allegations against one of its shareholders. The IT Department during the raids found cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crores from the ‘leading actress’. Since we know Taapsee Pannu was being raided, it stands to reason that the cash receipts have been recovered from Pannu.