Friday, March 5, 2021
Home News Reports Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap deleted data from their phone after NCB probe began,...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap deleted data from their phone after NCB probe began, reveals IT Dept during its probe: Details

Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu and her company are also suspected of tax evasion of Rs 25 crores. Taapsee's endorsement deals and film signing amounts are under the I-T scanner. Some of the film signing amounts are under crores.

OpIndia Staff
IT Dept to retrieve phone data deleted by actress Taapsee Pannu
Director Anurag Kashyap (left), actress Taapsee Pannu (right), images via Indian Express
1

In a major development on Thursday, the Income Tax Department has informed that they suspect actress Taapsee Pannu of deleting ‘some data’ from her phone, reported India Today. The development comes a day after the IT Department conducted raids at her house and office.

India Today reported that the IT officials are now taking the help of experts to recover the deleted data. Moreover, the central agency found that the mobile data of director Anurag Kashyap, whose properties were also raided by the IT Department, was also deleted after the crackdown of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on several Bollywood actors and directors after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As such, the Income Tax Department will continue their raids and might summon director Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu yet again in connection to the case. It must be mentioned that the central agency raided 22 locations on Wednesday linked to director Anurag Kashyap, producer Vikas Bahl, Producer Madhu Mantena and actress Taapsee Pannu in a tax evasion case.

Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu and her company are also suspected of tax evasion of Rs 25 crores. Taapsee’s endorsement deals and film signing amounts are under the I-T scanner. Some of the film signing amounts are under crores. The actress’s preliminary statement was recorded on March 3.

300 crores of undisclosed income, reveals IT Department, Taapsee Pannu received Rs 5 crores in cash

On Thursday, the Income Tax Department had said, “During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated”.

The IT Department hinted at Anurag Kashyap-owned Phantom Films that was dissolved in the aftermath of MeToo allegations against one of its shareholders. The IT Department during the raids found cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crores from the ‘leading actress’. Since we know Taapsee Pannu was being raided, it stands to reason that the cash receipts have been recovered from Pannu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China’s Sinopharm vaccine being developed at a bio-weapons lab operated by PLA, has history of producing sub-standard vaccines: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst concerns about the safety of China Sinopharm vaccine, damning disclosures have come out in the public about the lab producing it
News Reports

‘Freedom House’ downgrades India from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’: Read how it is wholly funded by the US govt and has ties to George...

Nupur J Sharma -
Freedom House downgraded India based on facts they did not find convenient and a fallacious narrative woven by left and Islamists

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others

China has the ability to seriously challenge the stable and open international system: The US Secretary of State

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tony Blinken said that in order to win the global economy, the US needed to push back unfair trade practices of China

‘I am 25 and never had sex’: LGBT activist, accused of raping another woman, had said on stage that she is incapable of having...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, a yoga trainer took to Instagram to accuse Dureja of raping her under pretext of performing Shamanic rituals.

Jharkhand: Five members of a family, including a five-year-old child axed to death by villagers over ‘black magic’ suspicions

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Five members of a family killed by villagers after a priest said that their witchcraft is responsible for deaths and diseases in the villages

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
News Reports

‘Isko maine kaat dala’ – Father beheads daughter after finding her in compromising position, takes the head to police station

OpIndia Staff -
After beheading the 17-year-old daughter, Sarvesh Kumar took the head to Majhila police and confessed to the crime
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,191FansLike
522,030FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com