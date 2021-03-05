Delhi police officials nabbed two accused following a month-long internal investigation for conspiring to kill two Tihar jail inmates through mercury poisoning, reported The Times of India.

Reportedly, in January this year, Tihar jail officials intercepted a phone call between one Shahid and Aslam. Shahid has been lodged in India’s high-security prison on charges of gang-rape and murder. Aslam is a relative of the accused. The police overheard Shahid asking Aslam to arrange for the heavy metal mercury. After being alarmed at such an unusual demand, DCP Pramod Kushwaha constituted a team to unearth the sinister plan.

During the month-long investigation, the police increased surveillance on both Shahid and Aslam. The cops found that Aslam had been purchasing several thermometers and transferring the mercury in them to a tiny perfume bottle. The police soon arrested the accused, who divulged details of the conspiracy. Times of India reported that Shahid had asked Aslam to procure mercury to kill a fellow inmate, although he conceded that he did not know about the potential target.

The sinister plan to kill two Tihar jail inmates

Shahid was produced before the Court by the Special Cell of the Delhi police. He was then remanded to police custody. The accused revealed that he was in touch with ISIS terrorists, namely, Abdus Sarni and Azeemushan. They had conspired to kill two other inmates, who had allegedly vandalised a mosque and killed Muslims during the Delhi riots. Inspired by ISIS ideology, Shahid had planned to execute the murder by staging a brawl with the inmates.

The accused had conspired to poison the two inmates with mercury. Reportedly, one of the ISIS terrorist Azeemushan, involved in the nefarious plan, was in contact with another terrorist who happens to be an Unani doctor. He had explained the concept of mercury poisoning to him. Shahid, Azeemushan and Abdus Sarni then hatched the plan in Jail No.3. The police have taken Sarni and Azeemushan for interrogation, although they have not been arrested as of yet.

Shahid was associated with two ISIS terrorists, inspired by Islamist ideology

A police source informed that another accused has been interrogated, although his identity has been kept a secret. It must be mentioned that Abdus Sarni was among the 15 terrorists, convicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to ISIS. Similarly, Azeemushan was also charged by the NIA for his involvement in a terror case. The duo belonged to the Amroha IS module.

With an intention to set up an Islamic Caliphate in India, the local groups of Harkat ul Harb E Islam and Junood-ul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind owed allegiance to ISIS. They wanted to foment violence and terror attacks in the Delhi-NCR region. Their handler was based in Syria and identified as Yusuf al-Hindi aka Anjan Bhai. On the other hand, Shahid had gang-raped a woman and killed the victim along with her two children in 2015.