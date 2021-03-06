Saturday, March 6, 2021
Sitting Trinamool Congress MLA from Nalhati, Moinuddin Shams, has announced that he has quit the party after he was denied a ticket for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections. In a hysterical video on Facebook, the TMC MLA railed against the party for not awarding him a ticket.

Struggling to fight back his tears, Shams alleged that his only fault was that he worked among the people for their development and did not collaborate with Sand Mafia and Stone Mafia. He went on to add that his biggest mistake was that he was a skull-cap wearing Muslim.

Moiunuddin Shams claimed that he was told to not wear his skull cap but he refused to do so. He says that he was not nominated from Nalhati constituency because “how could a Muslim be an MLA from Nalhati?” He went on to say that he will definitely contest the coming elections and called the TMC a ‘B-team’ of the BJP.

“I will not leave Nalhati. I will not leave Nalhati’s mothers, I will not leave Nalhati’s brothers,” said Moinuddin Shams. He says that he will soon file his nominations from the constituency and will announce the party he will contest from within the next couple of days.

The Trinamool Congress has nominated Rajendra Prasad Singh from the constituency. Shams has vowed that he will contest the elections against Trinamool Congress and ensure that the party is defeated in West Bengal.

However, his claim that Mamata Banerjee is anti-Muslim does not appear to hold any water as the rampant minority appeasement under the current ruling dispensation in West Bengal is well documented. Even though Shams was not nominated, 42 candidates from the party were from the Muslim community.

