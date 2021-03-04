Convicted prisoner’s conspiracy to kill two accused jailed in Delhi riots case foiled by Delhi police: Details

The Special Cell of Delhi police has reportedly foiled a conspiracy hatched by a convicted prisoner to kill two accused imprisoned in the Delhi riots case. As per information shared by journalist Raj Shekhar Jha, the convicted prisoner had planned to kill the two accused lodged in the jail by administering them mercury.

According to Jha, the two accused targeted by the convicted prisoner were arrested last year in relation to a case of murder and desecration of a mosque. The police have seized the mercury and two people have been arrested including an outsider.

The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed Delhi last year

The national capital was engulfed by horrific anti-Hindu riots in the last week of February last year. The riots broke out on February 24 following prolonged violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The chargesheets filed by the Delhi Police and the Special Cell investigating the case detail a malicious plan to instigate Muslims against Hindus that resulted in the outbreak of riots.

Around 53 people reportedly died in the riots including an IB officer named Ankit Sharma and a migrant worker from Uttarakhand named Dilbar Negi. More than 200 people were reported to have been injured in the riots. Public and private property worth crores including shops were set on fire during the riots.

Delhi police special cell has filed multiple chargesheets in the Delhi riots case which is still being investigated. The list of alleged key conspirators in the riots have names like former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and former student union leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Several far-left protestors including Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan have also been named in connection with the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

The Delhi anti-Hindu riots that started on the 24th of February had a definite precursor to it. While the organisation of the riots started in January, on the 23rd of February, an incident in Jafrabad can be considered the first incident of violence that started the Delhi riots of February. In the charge-sheet, it categorically mentioned that it was the anti-CAA Muslims who had started pelting stones and indulging in violence at those who were demanding re-opening of the roads blocked by the anti-CAA protestors.

A group of individuals who were demanding the opening of the 66-Foot road near Jafrabad had assembled at Maujpur Chowk around 3:00 PM on 23rd February. The Maujpur Chowk where they had assembled was about 750 M away from the Jafrabad Metro Station.

The charge sheet then reveals that the residents of Jafrabad and Kardampuri who were supporting the blockage of the Jafrabad metro station congregated in the thousands and started pelting stones from all quarters at the group that was demanding the re-opening of the roads. While the violence against Hindus was planned carefully right from the month of December and January, after the violence erupted on the 23rd, by the evening of 24th and early 25th, Hindus had retaliated to the violence as well.