A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ‘student’ and member of the far-left group ‘Pinjra Tod’ member Devangana Kalita in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

According to the reports, in his order rejecting the bail application of far-left riots accused Devangana Kalita, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the allegations against her prima facie seem to be true. Kalita is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly orchestrating Anti-CAA riots and the subsequent Anti-Hindu riots in the North-East Delhi in February.

#BREAKING #DelhiRiots : Delhi Court dismisses bail application by Devangana Kalita in the riots case under UAPA.



Court observes that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the allegations against her were prima facie true.



Devangana Kalita was arrested on May 23 by the special cell of Delhi police for her alleged involvement in the riots.

Devangana Kalita is one of the founders of the far-left group Pinjra Tod that claims to work for gender equality. She was booked by the police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to incite the riots. She was arrested by the police in the month of May by the crime branch of the Delhi police after earlier being released on bail earlier.

Kalita is named as an accused in an FIR lodged in the Jafrabad police station under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act.

The rejection of bail plea of Kalita comes just a day after a Delhi court had rejected the bail plea of another accomplice Natasha Narwal. On January 28, a Delhi Court had rejected the bail plea of another Far-Left Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ Natasha Narwal.

While rejecting the bail, the court had noted that intentionally blocking roads leading to disruption of essential services, attack on police personnel, and eventually culminating in riots falls within the scope of the terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Pinjra Tod has been accused of inciting riots

Some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna had accused Pinjra Tod and other elite civil society groups of inciting riots in the national capital.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

The Delhi Police has also booked ultra-left ‘activist’ Natasha Narwal of the controversial group ‘Pinjra Tod’ under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.