Radical Islamist and Anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid has allegedly admitted to the Delhi police that he was involved in organising Muslim groups, instigating them and prepare for large scale violence.

According to the reports, the Delhi police on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against radical Islamist and anti-India propagandist Umar Khalid, accusing him of conspiring to fuel the riots in the national capital, besides making anti-national speeches and inciting Muslim mob to unleash riots on the streets of Delhi.

Delhi riots accused #UmarKhalid has allegedly accepted that he conspired to fuel riots, as per the Delhi police chargesheet. @Nitisha_Kashyap shares details with @ridhimb. pic.twitter.com/093tVwIGGc — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 1, 2021

As per reports, Khalid has himself admitted in his disclosure statement that he played a crucial role in organising anti-CAA groups, mobilising Muslims against the law, by asserting that the new law was “against Muslims’ and had also planned to involve women and children in the ‘Chakka Jam’.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in its charge-sheet, alleged that Umar Khalid, along with other accused Khalid Saifi and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain, organised a meeting in Shaheen Bagh on January 8 to plan the violence.

Khalid was arrested by the police on September 14 for his alleged involvement in the horrific Northeast Delhi riots. He was summoned by the police for investigation and was later arrested.

Umar Khalid conspired with fellow Islamists to conspire riots in Delhi

In an earlier charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it was alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India. Khalid had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had recently gave its sanction to the police to charge 18 people accused in the Delhi riots case, including radical Islamists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, former AAP leader Tahir Hussain and others under sedition charges for their involvement in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi finally gave its ascent to prosecute the radical Islamists and far-left ‘activists’ who plotted the communal riots in Delhi in the last week of February that took the lives of more than 50 people. The Delhi government has also provided sanction to prosecute far-left protestors such Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and 15 others in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.