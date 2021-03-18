Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brett Blomme, who was endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund for his position as a judge, was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography, specifically depicting the sexual abuse of young boys.

Brett Blomme, who is 37, is also the ex-President of Cream City Foundation, a LGBTQ+ organization which is known for hosting ‘Drag Queen Story Hour‘, a highly controversial event where men dressed as women in drag attire read out stories to little children.

The charges against Brett Blomme are serious, with each count of child pornography carrying a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 3 years to as much as 15 years in prison. After spending a night in prison, Blomme has now been released through a signature bond, mandating Blomme to not use social media or file sharing services, or have unsupervised contact with children, except for his own. Brett Blomme is married to a man and has two adopted children.

The criminal complaint against Blomme details that up to 27 images and videos of minor children being sexually abused were uploaded on the messaging app Kik. The location for these uploads were tracked back to Blomme and husband’s house in Cottage Grove, Dane County.

According to the complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed investigators about a Kik user “DomMasterbb” who was suspected of possessing and sharing child pornography. Investigators then tied the Kik account to Blomme through his personal and work emails.

Endorsed by the Democratic Party

Brett Blomme was handpicked by Democrat Milwaukee mayor Tom Barret as a candidate for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, with Tom Barret urging fellow Democrat and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to put Blomme’s name forward for the opening on the Milwaukee Country Circuit Court in 2019.

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barret cited his 20 year close relationship with Brett Blomme, however Gov. Evers did not appoint him to the open position on the court. Eventually in 2020, Brett Blomme would go on to win the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 5 election, being the first openly gay man to do so in Milwaukee county.

Brett Blomme’s election would not be possible without a string of ringing endorsements in his favor, the vast majority of which were Democrat endorsements. In his race, Blomme described himself as a “progressive alternative” to his opponent. To kick his campaign off, Brett Blomme boasted early endorsements from a whole host of elected officials, attorneys and community leaders, the most prominent being Democrat Wisconsin State Senator Tim Carpenter.

The next major endorsement for Blomme came from Democrat U.S. Congress Representative for Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional district, Rep. Gwen Moore. Rep. Moore endorsed Blomme whole-heartedly, going on to say, “I support Brett because, like me, he is committed to making Milwaukee a better place for all of us. He is a former public defender who has dedicated his career to fighting for justice and equity. Please join me in supporting Brett Blomme for Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 5 on February 18. Brett is the change we need to help fix our broken criminal justice system.”

Another major endorsement for Brett Blomme was the LGBTQ Victory Fund, a national organization established in 1991 solely dedicated to increasing the number of openly LGBTQ people elected to public offices. According to Blomme’s own press release, this endorsement from the LGBTQ Victory Fund indicated the confidence of the Victory Fund that Blomme would be elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Blomme’s past as the President of an LGBTQ+ organization like Creamy City Foundation further boosted his credentials as a champion of LGBTQ people.

Brett Blomme also received endorsements from the local Milwaukee media, the most prominent of them being Shephard Express. The Editorial Board of Shephard Express endorsed Brett Blomme for the Milwaukee court, citing his “strong history of serving our community, including his work with nonprofits.”

An Inconvenient Past?

Brett Blomme was appointed the CEO of Creamy City Foundation, an LGBTQ+ organization which organizes the highly controversial ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ events at public libraries in and around Milwaukee, in June of 2017 and left just before he was elected as a judge. However, this is not easily accessible information.

This is because as the news of Blomme’s arrest for Child Pornography has come out, various online web pages were scrubbed which tied Brett Blomme to Creamy City Foundation. Blomme’s LinkedIn profile has been purged, with only a screenshot confirming his role as CEO of Creamy City Foundation existing.

The Creamy City Foundation has deleted all references to Brett Blomme on their website. OpIndia was able to secure a cached version of Brett Blomme’s author archives on the Creamy City Foundation website, which have all now been scrubbed. As an author, Blomme has advocated far-left positions on gender and sex, choosing to write articles about topics such as “trans cultural competency training”.

Multiple press releases from Brett Blomme himself describe him as the CEO of Creamy City Foundation, so there is no doubt regarding Blomme’s CEO-ship for the Creamy City Foundation. Here is an archived link of the Creamy City Foundation’s About webpage, showcasing Brett Blomme as the Past President and CEO of Creamy City Foundation.

Now that Blomme’s grievous offences of possessing multiple image depicting child pornography have been revealed, many poignant questions arise about Blomme’s activities as CEO of Creamy City Foundation. As the CEO, Blomme was overseeing several events, including Drag Queen Story Hour, with a great many minor children in attendance. If Blomme is convicted of the child phonography charges, it raises serious doubts regarding the safety of children at these events, and how a suspected pedophile was incharge of putting these events together.