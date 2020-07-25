Saturday, July 25, 2020
Home News Reports Efforts underway to mainstream 'Drag Queen Story Hours' in India, 'volunteers' from classes 9...
News Reports
Updated:

Efforts underway to mainstream ‘Drag Queen Story Hours’ in India, ‘volunteers’ from classes 9 to 12 being trained to further gender identity politics

Tagore International School launched the Breaking Barriers Campaign which tied up with Nazariya QFRG to train 30-35 'volunteers' every year from classes 9 to 12. These volunteers then make presentations for students in other grades.

K Bhattacharjee

Also Read

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Drag Queen Story hours being mainstreamed in schools in India
Image Credit: CJP
1

The toxic ideology of Gender Identity politics has been silently creeping into India. Away from the public eye, activists have been working silently to brainwash children into the ideology. OpIndia, in a series of reports, has highlighted the manner in which the ideology irreparably harms children and after we raised the issue, a certain media outlet has taken upon itself the mantle of serving as their propaganda tool.

In this report, we will focus on another manner in which our children are being indoctrinated into the toxic ideology. It has come to our notice that in a particular school, and it is again the same school, the Tagore International School at Vasant Vihar, where children were introduced to a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’.

Drag Queens are often gay men or cross-dressers or transgender men who dress up in female clothing exaggerating female features for entertainment purposes. They often wear a lot of make-up and the whole thing is heavily sexual, although it does not always have to be that way. The identifying feature is often the heavy usage of make-up and until the advent of gender identity politics, drag queen performances have been reserved for adult audiences.

Drag Queen Story Hour in the USA
One Drag Queen Story Hour in the United States of America (Image Credit: Instagram)

Quite clearly, due to obvious reasons, local cultural factors influence the expression and attire of Drag Queens in India and hence, Drag Queen Story Hours in India differ from the same in the West. However, the ideology that such conduct represents is extremely toxic and, as we have seen in the West, has the potential to wreck societies.

Furthermore, it also needs to be borne in mind that the Desmond is Amazing, a child in his adolescence currently, danced at a gay nightclub dressed as a Drag Artist while adult gay men threw money at him some years ago. It also needs to be borne in mind that the incident was largely ignored by the activists. Under such circumstances, we need to be extremely wary of such am ideology being imported to India.

As it so happens, it is not only in Tagore International School at Delhi that such a Drag Queen Story Hour has been conducted. The Keshav Suri Foundation organised the same at the Canadian International School Bangalore. It helped conduct a session with the school’s students where a Drag Queen called Maya addressed students last year.

With regards to the objective of these story hours, past news reports in the media regarding the same confirms our conclusions. One Drag Queen who has addressed children in one of these story hours told Times of India, “We didn’t have to lecture them — that they got to see people dressed in clothes not ascribed to their gender was itself a break in their understanding of gender and a way to take the shock value away.”

The same TOI report also mentions that Tagore International School launched the Breaking Barriers Campaign which tied up with Nazariya QFRG, the same organisation that advertised a colouring back to students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating, to train 30-35 ‘volunteers’ every year from classes 9 to 12. These volunteers then make presentations for students in other grades.

Furthermore, the Canada Embassy in India has also partnered with Keshav Suri Foundation in the latter’s bid to mainstream gender identity politics in our country. Keshav Suri is an Executive Director at The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group which has organised Drag Queen Story Hour sessions in Kolkata as well.

Canada Embassy in India confirms its partnership with KSF

Thus, it is evident that widespread efforts to mainstream gender identity politics in India is currently underway, away from the public eye. Like it was in the West, if current trends hold, the sheer harm it poses will only be evident when it is too late. We have documented the harm that gender identity politics causes to children in our article here.

Furthermore, the growing influence of organisations such as Nazariya QFRG among our children is cause for extreme concern as their form of activism is particularly toxic. Thus, while there is still time, it is of paramount importance that governments step in to nip the menace in the bud.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Searched termsdrag queen story hour

Trending now

Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
Media

National Herald publishes an elaborate meltdown, claims ‘large population of Muslims is vegetarian’ and numerous other ridiculous fantasies

K Bhattacharjee -
The National Herald on Saturday published what could only ever be described as an elaborate meltdown by Humra Quraishi.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi spreads fake news about Shramik trains, claims govt made profits while in reality there were losses of Rs 1,700 crores

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi shared a Hindi news report with a misleading headline to spread fake news about Shramik Trains

SC to hear 2010 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan: All you need to know about what he had said in his interview to Tehelka

Law OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the father of Prashant Bhushan had submitted a list of 6 'definitely honest', and 8 'definitely court' CJIs in a sealed cover to the apex court.

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Politics OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.

Constructing a Hindu temple in an Islamic state is ‘haram’, even non-Muslim citizens cannot spend their money on it: Zakir Naik on proposed Islamabad...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the YouTube video, Naik is seen saying that he does not support Islamic nations providing land or funds to build temples. He added that Pakistan has committed a sin by allocating land for a Hindu temple and Muslims destroying it are right.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress supporter goes to court to stop Bhumi Pujan for Ram Temple at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by Congress supporter Saket Gokhale stated that the Bhumi Pooja at Ayodhya is a violation of the 'Unlock 2.0' guidelines and demanded the court to stay the event in the interest of public health during a pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
Opinions

Suicide or Murder? As officials rule out any foul play, some questions are yet to be answered

Meena Das Narayan -
The mysterious death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebs’ ties with Pakistan’s ISI puppets surface once again, netizens demand an investigation

OpIndia Staff -
A multitude of Indian Bollywood celebrities has been hobnobbing with Pakistani businessmen and anti-India lobbyist over decades now.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Efforts underway to mainstream ‘Drag Queen Story Hours’ in India, ‘volunteers’ from classes 9 to 12 being trained to further gender identity politics

K Bhattacharjee -
Students at the Tagore International School were introduced to Drag Queen Story Hour to mainstream gender identity politics.
Read more
News Reports

Srinagar: President of Anjuman-e-Islamia arrested for flouting social distancing norms and delivering provocative and seditious speech

OpIndia Staff -
Anjuman-e-Islamia president in Bhaderwah, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh booked under sedition and other charges for provocative speech
Read more
News Reports

‘PM Modi demonetised notes overnight, he should bring Coronavirus vaccine overnight too if he has guts’: former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Tej Pratap Yadav said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not making public appearences because he has tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Was Rahul Gandhi the first to come up with the concept of ‘One District, One Product’: Here is the truth

Jinit Jain -
While Rahul Gandhi talked about ‘One District One Product’ in February 2017, Gujarat CM & UP BJP manifesto mentioned it earlier
Read more
Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
News Reports

Jodhpur: Irrfan and Nadeem Khan among 4 arrested for abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses; Court rejects their bail application

OpIndia Staff -
A mob of 30-40 Muslim youth had abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and vandalized public property in Jodhpur on 13 July
Read more
News Reports

Kerala HC says section 153A cannot be invoked against Hindu leader who wrote about a ‘Church film set’ demolished inside a Temple area: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Real intention to incite one community against another is absolutely essential to be charged under section 153A of IPC: Kerala HC
Read more
Media

National Herald publishes an elaborate meltdown, claims ‘large population of Muslims is vegetarian’ and numerous other ridiculous fantasies

K Bhattacharjee -
The National Herald on Saturday published what could only ever be described as an elaborate meltdown by Humra Quraishi.
Read more
News Reports

No concept of symbolic Qurbani in Islam’: Muslim Congress leaders lash out at ‘secular’ Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Bakra Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena-led-Maharashtra government had earlier directed that prayers for Bakri Eid must be confined to home.
Read more
News Reports

Cafe Coffee Day: Investigative report reveals there was no harassment by I-T Dept on founder VG Siddhartha, he owed ₹3,535 crore to the company

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation into Cafe Coffee Day reveals that founder VG Siddhartha failed to create a profitable business model due to high cost of funds
Read more

Connect with us

237,457FansLike
415,126FollowersFollow
281,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com