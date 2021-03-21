Sunday, March 21, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Anurag Pandey thrashed, poisoned to death by Nasir and 3 others over an old dispute

Anurag Pandey was thrashed by a group of people, the accused have been identified as Nasir, Saddam, Shadab and Akhtar.

Minor boy Anurag Pandey dies after being poisoned by Nasir and 3 others
On Wednesday (March 17), a 15-year-old teenager named Anurag Pandey was thrashed and poisoned to death by a group of men in Domariaganj in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the victim’s father Rashtrapati Pandey has lodged a complaint with the Bhawaniganj police against the accused. He informed the police that his son went out to pick up goods on Wednesday. However, on reaching Budh Vihar, which is located south of Paraspur village, Anurag Pandey was stopped by a group of people. The accused have been identified as Nasir, Saddam, Shadab and Akhtar.

Owing to an earlier dispute, they surrounded the victim from all sides and began assaulting him. After thrashing the 15-year-old boy, the accused force-fed him a poisonous substance. On returning home, the victim narrated the ordeal to his father and named the accused. Soon after, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anurag Pandey dies in Gorakhpur

When his health further worsened, Anurag Pandey was taken to Domariaganj Primary Health Center the following day. He was then referred to the district hospital. Following one and a half hours of treatment, the victim was admitted to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. On Friday (March 19), the victim succumbed to his injuries in Gorakhpur. The post-mortem of the dead body was conducted in Gorakhpur as well.

He was cremated in the presence of Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tribhuvan, CEO Umesh Sharma, police chiefs and local legislator Raghavendra Pratap Singh. Anurag was a student of Class 11 at the Maulana Azad Inter College. The family is now mourning the untimely death of the 15-year-old and the outgoing Panchayat Head Dilip Pandey came to pacify them.

Police deployment intensified in the area, case registered

The police informed that a case has been registered under relevant sections, on the basis of the complaint of Rashtrapati Pandey. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and anger among the villagers in the area. Inspector KD Singh of Domariaganj police station and Ravindra Kumar Singh, the in-charge of Bhawaniganj police station, has been directed to monitor the situation. Police deployment has been increased, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case. The grieving family was pacified by Panchayat Head Dilip Pandey aka Chhote

