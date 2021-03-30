Nandigram assumes huge importance for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who is engaged in a straight showdown with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her once-trusted loyalist, in the constituency. For this reason, the TMC supremo is going all out to do whatever it takes to woo her voters. Speaking at a rally at Sona Chura, Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee said: “I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers and sisters of this place”.

Ironically, Mamata Banerjee’s statement came in hours after it was reported how the wife of a BJP worker was reportedly raped in the Tentul Bari area in Nandigram Block No.2 in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, by her own party goons.

The incident took place ahead of the upcoming polls in the Nandigram Vidhan Sabha constituency on April 1.

As per reports, the victim’s husband is an active worker of the BJP. He was threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons on several occasions in the past. According to him, he was busy participating in the election rally of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. On returning home in the evening, he found that his wife had been missing.

Later, the BJP worker discovered that his wife had been lying in an injured and unconscious state, behind his house in a canal. With the help of the locals, he was able to rescue his wife. Her mouth, hands, and legs were tied and her saree was tightly knotted around her neck. The BJP worker said that his wife’s body had multiple bruises and was evidence of rape.

The State unit of the BJP has accused the incumbent Trinamool-Congress party members of rape and attempt to murder.

West Bengal has become a hotbed for political violence. Since the time the Bharatiya Janata Party has made successful inroads into the state, TMC goons have resorted to uncontrolled hooliganism and unleashed severe atrocities on innocent people of the state with divergent political opinions. Today’s incident also is hardly surprising. But what is shocking is Mamata Banerjee’s double standards where she talks about fighting for women while her partymen allegedly raped a woman who was the wife of a BJP worker.