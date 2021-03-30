On Monday, the wife of a BJP worker was reportedly raped in the Tentul Bari area in Nandigram Block No.2 in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. The incident took place ahead of the upcoming polls in the Nandigram Vidhan Sabha constituency on April 1.

As per reports, the victim’s husband is an active worker of the BJP. He was threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons on several occasions in the past. According to him, he was busy participating in the election rally of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday. On returning home in the evening, he found that his wife had been missing.

Later, the BJP worker discovered that his wife had been lying in an injured and unconscious state, behind his house in a canal. With the help of the locals, he was able to rescue his wife. Her mouth, hands, and legs were tied and her saree was tightly knotted around her neck. The BJP worker said that his wife’s body had multiple bruises and was evidence of rape.

Screengrab of the live coverage on CN News

The woman was admitted at the Reyapara Rural Hospital at night. When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the Tamluk District Hospital for further medical treatment. Calcutta News reported that she is now in a critical state. The State unit of the BJP has accused the incumbent Trinamool-Congress party members of rape and attempt to murder. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the area. The Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to the allegations.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee

While speaking about the matter, BJP (West Bengal) chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Our party worker had attended the Suvendu Adhikari’s election rally. When he returned home, he found his wife in an unconscious state. The woman was violated and a rope was tied around her neck. This shows that the TMC is trying to create an atmosphere of fear and terror, after being aware that they cannot win the elections. Women’s safety has become a major concern in the state and the change of regime (parivartan) will soon take place.”

Dilip Ghosh also dismissed the claims of Mamata Banerjee, wherein she said that daughters and mothers are safe in the State of West Bengal. The BJP leader pointed out that the death of the elderly mother of a BJP worker and the incident of rape in Nandigram are clear testimonies to the deteriorating situation in the State. “She is saying all this to mislead the voters. The reality is starkly different,” he concluded. It must be pointed out that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency in the ongoing polls.