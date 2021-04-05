Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray stating that he is stepping down as the Home Minister. Deshmukh’s resignation has come hours after the Bombay HC asked the CBI to probe the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh has written that the HC has ordered the CBI to start a preliminary investigation against him. He has added that it is not morally acceptable for him to continue as the Home Minister of the state while the CBI initiates a probe. He has, therefore decided to voluntarily stay away from the Home Minister’s post and has requested the CM to relieve him from his duties as the Home Minister.

Bombay HC orders CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier today, the Bombay HC had ordered the CBI to investigate the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh raised by Param Bir Singh. The HC included in its verdict that the CBI need not file an FIR immediately as the state has already taken steps for a probe by a high-level committee into the matter. The HC gave the probe agency 15 days to look into the matter. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action, the Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had asked tainted cop Sachin Vaze to ‘collect’ Rs 100 crores per month from dance bars and restaurants in Mumbai.