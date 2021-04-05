Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports 100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

Deshmukh has written to CM that it is not morally acceptable for him to continue as the Home Minister of the state while the CBI initiates a probe against him.

OpIndia Staff
Anil Deshmukh resigns as Home Minister
Param Bir Singh (L), Anil Deshmukh (R), images via Twitter
101

Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray stating that he is stepping down as the Home Minister. Deshmukh’s resignation has come hours after the Bombay HC asked the CBI to probe the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh has written that the HC has ordered the CBI to start a preliminary investigation against him. He has added that it is not morally acceptable for him to continue as the Home Minister of the state while the CBI initiates a probe. He has, therefore decided to voluntarily stay away from the Home Minister’s post and has requested the CM to relieve him from his duties as the Home Minister.

Bombay HC orders CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier today, the Bombay HC had ordered the CBI to investigate the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh raised by Param Bir Singh. The HC included in its verdict that the CBI need not file an FIR immediately as the state has already taken steps for a probe by a high-level committee into the matter. The HC gave the probe agency 15 days to look into the matter. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action, the Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had asked tainted cop Sachin Vaze to ‘collect’ Rs 100 crores per month from dance bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAnil Deshmukh case, 100 crores Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Thackeray that he is stepping down from post due to the HC orders of CBI probe against him.
Government and Policy

Maharashtra lockdown: Restaurants, eateries trying to pick themselves up after 2020 get a death sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Katriar, the president of National Restaurants Association of India has expressed that the present restrictions will make it difficult for restaurants to survive.

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

45 crew members of Ram Setu movie test positive for COVID-19 the day Akshay Kumar gets hospitalised for coronavirus

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Versatile actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday

Is Centre arm-twisting farmers by ‘forcing’ Punjab to issue payments to farmers via DBT? A fact check

News Reports Anurag -
While all major procurement states have implemented DBT for MSP payments, Punjab has been delaying it since 2012

Bombay HC tells CBI to look into corruption allegations against Maha HM Anil Deshmukh, gives 15 days time

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC had last week pulled up former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not filing an FIR against HM Anil Deshmukh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
News Reports

From planning a “fake encounter” to mysterious bank withdrawals and hawala: Latest in Sachin Vaze saga

OpIndia Staff -
The woman who frequented Vaze during his stay at Trident, revealed that she sent a 'share' of money recovered from raids to Gulf countries through hawala
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,485FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com