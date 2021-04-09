37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital test positive for Coronavirus

Friday, April 9, 2021
Updated:

Delhi: 37 doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital test positive for Covid, here is what a doctor from the hospital told us

Dr Shad had said on social media that the 5 who were admitted to the hospital are not seriously ill and that its mostly due to significant comorbidities.

OpIndia Staff
37 doctors at the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. 5 of them have been admitted to the hospital. OpIndia spoke to Dr Sujay Shad, a Cardiac Surgeon at the hospital, in connection with the same.

Dr Shad told us that doctors and the medical staff at his hospital were inoculated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. They have received both doses of the vaccine. He said that the vaccine offers full protection against severe disease..

He also told us it is possible that the vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus and it is possible that those who have taken the vaccine could become carriers of the disease. But even if that is the case, vaccination does reduce its transmissibility significantly. He said that it is important to get vaccinated as it offers protection against severe disease.

Dr Shad told that Delhi is in reality is suffering the 4th Wave of Covid-19. He said that there are patients waiting to be admitted to the hospital due to unavailability of beds. He further stated that at this current moment, it is not possible to say whether the current wave is less lethal or more lethal than the previous waves and therefore, it is important to observe Covid norms.

The doctor also said that people have grown tired of the lockdown and therefore, even the government is not in a position where it can impose the same. Therefore, he suggested that it is even important that people wear masks and observe the rules on their own in order to prevent the spread.

Dr Shad emphasised that if due rules are observed, then it is entirely possible to get out of this phase in three weeks time.

