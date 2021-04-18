Sunday, April 18, 2021
ABC journalist complains about kids’ cartoon not having queer, disabled or gender diverse dogs of colour, PinkNews calls it ‘important debate’

From conceding that the show is tender and was not created with the perspective of political correctness, Beverly Wang revealed her obsession with race and colour that will not spare even a show meant for pre-school children.

OpIndia Staff
ABC journalist wants pre-school children's cartoon 'Bluey' to have 'diverse' representation, including dogs of colour
Bluey show (left), Journalist Beverly Wang (right)
98

On Wednesday (April 14), ABC network journalist Beverly Wang sparked controversy with a ‘woke’ article advocating the representation of ‘diverse groups’ in an Australian animated television series for preschool children named ‘Bluey’.

In the article titled, ‘I’ve learnt a lot from Bluey, but can the show be more representative?’, Wang talked about the lack of ‘diverse representation’ in kids’ pop culture. She conceded, “I understand that for the most part Bluey’s creators don’t view their show through a political lens. I’m aware this may come across as asking too much of a show that’s already so tender, nuanced and joyful.”

However, she was quick to ask, “My question is this: Can Bluey be more representative?” The ABC journalist emphasised, “As a parent of colour, I am always conscious of the presence — or absence — of diverse representation in kids’ pop culture, what it means for children and the conversations we have around that. I sincerely believe you don’t have to be ‘Other’ to think about this too.”

Screengrab of the article by Beverley Wang on ABC

From conceding that the show is tender and was not created with the perspective of political correctness, Beverly Wang revealed her obsession with race and colour that will not spare even a show meant for pre-school children.

As a typical race-baiting ‘woke’ journalist, she claimed, “We live in a world where the majority of main characters on children’s television are white; where there are more animals than people of colour protagonists populating the pages of children’s books.” Furthermore, she inquired, “Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane? If they’re in the background, let them come forward.”

Netizens slam ABC journalist for invading cartoon show with ‘woke culture’

After the article was published and shared on social media, concerned netizens slammed the ABC journalist for brainwashing infants with woke culture. Twitter user Darren Knewwell wrote, ” An insight into the unstable minds of the woke cult: ‘Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane?'”. He added, “These people are obsessed with pushing their unhinged ideology onto two-year children who literally have no idea about sexism, racism etc.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another user named Arlina tweeted, “This is such an unnecessary reach if I ever seen one. Kids love this show. Don’t ruin this for them. There also are single parents on the show.”

Another user named Jessica Coors was too dismayed about the propaganda peddled by the ABC journalist through her article.

She wrote, “This idiot wants to corrupt children from the get go. Newsflash to everyone: being “queer” isn’t the norm. We don’t need that shit in kids shows. Period. Let them grow up how they are WITHOUT the media propaganda.”

PinkNews calls it ‘important debate’

Beverly Wang, nevertheless, did receive support from popular LGBTQ+ digital media outlet PinkNews. PinkNews (PN) published a report in support of the ABC journalist with the headline, “Kids’ cartoon Bluey criticised for not having ‘disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse or dogs of colour’”. On social media, PN said that Wang had prompted an “important debate”.

PinkNews headline

PinkNews came under the scanner as well for calling it an ‘important debate’ with some netizens refusing to believe that it is an actual headline of a serious news report and not a piece of satire.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

