ABP journalist falls for joke where iPhone user claimed to have started ‘Indu ki Dhaba’ after job loss

Astha Kaushik bought the claim without any verification. She has since then deleted the tweet.

OpIndia Staff
ABP journalist falls for iPhone user's fake 'Indu ki Dhaba' claim, deletes tweet
3

Astha Kaushik, journalist with ABP News, fell for a fake tweet on Saturday which appears to have been made in jest. In a screenshot she shared, a person with the username @lostgirl005 says that she has suffered a job loss recently and has therefore decided to open a dhaba where one can have a thali for only Rs 30. A photograph of the thali was attached.

The person decided to call it ‘Indu ka Dhaba’. Astha Kaushik bought the claim without any verification. She has since then deleted the tweet.

ABP journalist Astha Kaushik falls for fake tweet
Astha Kaushik falls for fake tweet

Indu had posted the tweet on the 14th of April and immediately, people had realised that she had made the tweet as humour. Users had pointed out the same on the 14th of April itself where another tweet of Indu revealed that she wanted to increase her reach on social media. Ironically enough, the user had tweeted the same from an iPhone.

The trick appears to have worked as Indu has received over 40,000 ‘likes’ on the tweet and over 5,500 retweets. Quite clearly, Astha Kaushik did not bother to verify the authenticity of her claims and just went along with it. A lot of others have fallen for it too.

People also pointed out that the user had once claimed that her Dhaba was in Nepal and on a separate occasion, she claimed that it was in Kanpur.

People mocked the ABP journalist for falling for the fake tweet.

The user probably did not realise that the tweet would blow up to this extent. The biggest red flag should have been the fact that the tweet was made from an iPhone. However, no harm appears to have been done as no financial transaction appears to have been involved.

