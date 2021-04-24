In his submissions before the Delhi High Court on the oxygen shortage in the national capital, senior counsel Sachin Dutta representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, slammed the Delhi government for its incompetence and apathy in handling the situation. He alleged that officers of the Delhi government were unavailable even as people were dying in the hospitals.

“Whole day yesterday we called your officers, they didn’t do anything,” advocate Sachin Dutta told Mr Mehra, representing the Delhi government.

SG Mehta and Mehra break into a verbal scuffle.



Jaipur Golden Hospitals had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court over the shortages of oxygen supply amidst the surging COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital.

Mounting an attack against the Delhi government, Dutta alleged that hospitals were left in the lurch, and because of it patients lost their lives.

“Yesterday 25 people died because we didn’t have oxygen supply. We are literally gasping for breath,” Dutta, who was representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, said.

When the bench headed by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Delhi government what efforts are made to contact the oxygen plants to secure supply, advocate Verman responded saying that they would widen the efforts to address the growing demand of oxygen.

To this, Advocate Dutta interjected: “If their house was in order (Delhi government), I would not have been in this predicament.”

Advocate Dutta also came down hard against the Delhi government order which was issued yesterday and had caused disruption in oxygen supply. “You can keep the Hospitals in confidence so that they can inform the families,” Dutta said.