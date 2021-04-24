Saturday, April 24, 2021
Home News Reports Advocate representing Jaipur Golden Hospital slams Delhi Govt in HC, blames them for poor...
News Reports
Updated:

Advocate representing Jaipur Golden Hospital slams Delhi Govt in HC, blames them for poor oxygen supply after multiple deaths

Jaipur Golden Hospitals had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court over the shortages of oxygen supply amidst the surging COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital.

OpIndia Staff
Senior advocate representing Japiur Golden Hospital in HC slams Kejriwal government
Senior advocate representing Japiur Golden Hospital in HC slams Kejriwal government
1

In his submissions before the Delhi High Court on the oxygen shortage in the national capital, senior counsel Sachin Dutta representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, slammed the Delhi government for its incompetence and apathy in handling the situation. He alleged that officers of the Delhi government were unavailable even as people were dying in the hospitals.

“Whole day yesterday we called your officers, they didn’t do anything,” advocate Sachin Dutta told Mr Mehra, representing the Delhi government.

Jaipur Golden Hospitals had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court over the shortages of oxygen supply amidst the surging COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital.

Mounting an attack against the Delhi government, Dutta alleged that hospitals were left in the lurch, and because of it patients lost their lives.

“Yesterday 25 people died because we didn’t have oxygen supply. We are literally gasping for breath,” Dutta, who was representing Jaipur Golden Hospital, said.

When the bench headed by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the Delhi government what efforts are made to contact the oxygen plants to secure supply, advocate Verman responded saying that they would widen the efforts to address the growing demand of oxygen.

To this, Advocate Dutta interjected: “If their house was in order (Delhi government), I would not have been in this predicament.”

Advocate Dutta also came down hard against the Delhi government order which was issued yesterday and had caused disruption in oxygen supply. “You can keep the Hospitals in confidence so that they can inform the families,” Dutta said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi Government oxygen supply
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.

NDTV journalist casts aspersion on Modi govt transporting oxygen tankers via train: Here are the facts that they forgot to consider

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Saket Upadhyay took to Twitter to say that he refuses to be an Oxygen Express 'cheerleader' because the entire excise, he believed, was a PR stunt.

How ex-Navbharat Times journalist lost sense of decency, called DD journalist a ‘bhakt’ and ‘liar’ for sharing personal story of mother’s COVID-19 recovery

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Senior Doordarshan journalist Ashok Shrivastav slams ex-Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra on Twitter after latter calls Shrivastav a 'liar'

CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in allegations of extortion made by Parambir Singh: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in allegations by Parambir Singh

Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19, old comments go viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that his govt would start home delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Recently Popular

News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

Angela Merkel laments that they ‘allowed’ India to become pharmacy of the world, fears that they will not get Covid-19 medicine

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel said that EU nations didn't treat their pharmaceutical industry so well, and 'allowed' India to become a large pharma producer
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,092FansLike
531,966FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com