Islamists on Twitter extended their support to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for giving a call to behead Dasna Temple’s Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati.

Hello @DelhiPolice , any update on Narsinghanand ??



Has he been arrested already? If not, then when will he be arrested? #ArrestNarsinghanand #StandWithAmanatullahKhan — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 4, 2021

Some called for arrest of Yati Narasinghanad while extending support to the man who said he’d rather have him beheaded.

I support @KhanAmanatullah

If you support then RT#StandWithAmanatullahKhan

RT like pic.twitter.com/qxoR0wgEyw — Sindil Saad 🏹 (@Isindilsaad) April 4, 2021

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had said that Yati Narasinghanand could not be beheaded for alleged blasphemy because Indian laws do not allow it.

Hlw @DelhiPolice



Why is the man who has been imprisoned in the glory of the prophet not yet gone to jail



Are you supporting them Or are you afraid of Modi gov 😞



In glory of the prophet you can never forgive a mischievous person#StandWithAmanatullahKhan#ArrestNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/Pwi5EBZl7E — 🔥🔥 मिस्टर ख़ान 🔥🔥 (@Khan____INC) April 4, 2021

Congress supporters also cast aspersions that Delhi Police was not arresting Yati Narasinghanand because they are ‘afraid’ of Modi government.

Amanatullah Khan is the Tiger of Delhi#StandWithAmanatullahKhan — Tipu Sultan Party ٹیپو سلطان پارٹی (@TSP4India) April 4, 2021

Tipu Sultan Party is a political outfit established in 2019 ahead of general elections and had also contested in Delhi Assembly elections. It has won a few seats in Karnataka village council elections.

I Support This Hash Tag 👇#StandWithAmanatullahKhan — Zaidu Sabbag (ذیشان ‏رنگ ریز) (@Iamsabbag) April 4, 2021

On 3rd April 2021, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet.

Amanatullah Khan’s tweet

He had even made it his pinned tweet. Amanatullah Khan said, “This insult to our prophet is not tolerable to us at all. The tongue and head of this hateful insect should be cut off as punishment. However, Indian laws do not permit this.”

Despite netizens reporting the tweet as call for violence, Twitter let it stay on its platform for a day. Only on Sunday was it removed as it violated Twitter policy. However, it continued to stay on his Facebook page.