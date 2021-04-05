Monday, April 5, 2021
Islamists extent support to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who called for beheading for Yati Narasinghanand, call him ‘tiger of Delhi’

On 3rd April 2021, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet.

OpIndia Staff
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (image courtesy: yuvaspeak.com)
Islamists on Twitter extended their support to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for giving a call to behead Dasna Temple’s Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati.

Some called for arrest of Yati Narasinghanad while extending support to the man who said he’d rather have him beheaded.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had said that Yati Narasinghanand could not be beheaded for alleged blasphemy because Indian laws do not allow it.

Congress supporters also cast aspersions that Delhi Police was not arresting Yati Narasinghanand because they are ‘afraid’ of Modi government.

Tipu Sultan Party is a political outfit established in 2019 ahead of general elections and had also contested in Delhi Assembly elections. It has won a few seats in Karnataka village council elections.

On 3rd April 2021, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet.

Amanatullah Khan’s tweet

He had even made it his pinned tweet. Amanatullah Khan said, “This insult to our prophet is not tolerable to us at all. The tongue and head of this hateful insect should be cut off as punishment. However, Indian laws do not permit this.”

Despite netizens reporting the tweet as call for violence, Twitter let it stay on its platform for a day. Only on Sunday was it removed as it violated Twitter policy. However, it continued to stay on his Facebook page.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

