Students at the Aligarh Muslim University have called for a protest against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his alleged offensive remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. The protest is slated to occur on Sunday at 5 pm.

The template of the text that is being widely circulated on social media says, “This is to notify that we are going to organise a protest tommorrow i.e 4th April 2021 against the derogatory speech given by Narsinghanand Saraswati in view of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).”

𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐇 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐌 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐘

APPEAL FOR PROTEST

This is to notify that we are going to organise a protest tommorrow i.e 4th April 2021 against the derogatory speech given by Narsinghanand Saraswati in view of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). #AreestNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/xjOj5IY0mz — Shariq thakur mintoee (@ShariqMintoeAMU) April 3, 2021

According to the viral text, the protest will begin at Library Canteen and end at Duck Point. The protest comes a day after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan issued a death threat against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on social media.

The AAP leader had filed a complaint against Yati as well. Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Yati for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. The FIR was registered against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station.