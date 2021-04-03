Saturday, April 3, 2021
Updated:

The FIR was registered against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Times of India
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims through comments against prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi, Indian Express journalist Mahender Singh Manral has reported.

The FIR was registered against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station.

Comments made by Yati Narisinghanand Saraswati at a press conference in Delhi had gone viral on social media. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had also issued a death threat calling for his beheading for the same. It is not clear whether a case has been registered against Amanatullah Khan for the same.

In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.” He had also filed a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati at the Jamia Nagar Police Station.

