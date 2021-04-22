Thursday, April 22, 2021
Updated:

Sitaram Yechury’s son passes away due to Covid-19

Ashish was 34 years old and would have turned 35 on June 9. He was a senior copy editor with a publication in Delhi. Sitaram Yechury's wife Seema Chisti is also a journalist-writer.

OpIndia Staff
Yechury lost his eldest son to Covid-19
1

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – Sitaram Yechury lost his eldest son Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 today morning.

Yechury took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news and thanked all who treated him.

His tweet read, “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.”

Ashish Yechury was being treated at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, where he lost his battle to Covid-19.

