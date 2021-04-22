The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – Sitaram Yechury lost his eldest son Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 today morning.

Yechury took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news and thanked all who treated him.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

Ashish Yechury was being treated at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, where he lost his battle to Covid-19. Ashish was 34 years old and would have turned 35 on June 9. He was a senior copy editor with a publication in Delhi. Sitaram Yechury’s wife Seema Chisti is also a journalist-writer.