Thursday, April 22, 2021
Updated:

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee holds massive rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, refers to PM, HM as “goons”

Today, West Bengal is voting in the 6th phase of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections. There are two more phases of voting to go on April 26 and April 29. The results of the elections will be declared on May 2.

Mamata Banerjee's massive rally in Dinajpur
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a major rally in Dakshin Dinajpur today, where she attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling them “two goons of Delhi”.

“I am not a player, but I know how to play. I was the best player in the Lok Sabha earlier. We cannot surrender our Bengal to two goons of Delhi,” said Mamata. This massive rally also garnered some criticism online because of its potential role in facilitating the spread of COVID-19.

Critics were quick to juxtapose pictures from Mamata’s big rally at Dakshin Dinajpur today, with TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s tweet criticizing the BJP leadership for holding electoral rallies amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. “Indians watching helplessly as this Modi Made Disaster explodes”, wrote the TMC MP on Twitter.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien had on April 18 claimed that Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore and slashed time for rallies.

However, he had not clarified whether Mamata Banerjee will continue to hold massive rallies or not.

On Wednesday, West Bengal reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the state. Total active cases stand at over 63,000

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee holds massive rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, refers to PM, HM as "goons"

