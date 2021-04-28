Wednesday, April 28, 2021
BJP MLAs demand Tripura DM’s suspension over wedding raid till investigation is completed, CM Biplab Deb asks for report

The letter was signed by five ruling BJP MLAs—Dibachandra Hrangkhwal, Ashish Kumar Saha, Ramprasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury, and Ashis Das.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura DM disrupts marriage ceremony
Video Screengrab (India Today)
As many as 5 BJP MLAs have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state Manoj Kumar to demand immediate suspension of West District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav for his “absolutely boorish” and “uncultured behaviour” in two marriage parties in the name of enforcing COVID protocol.

“We the members of Tripura Legislative Assembly would like to draw your attention to absolutely boorish and uncultured behaviour DM (west) Shailesh Kumar Yadav and the state terrorism indulged by him last night in the ‘Manikya Court’ and ‘Golap Bagan’, in the name of enforcing COVID protocol though both the marriage parties were being organised in full compliance with the COVID protocol notified by Centre and DM (West)”, the letter informed.

The letter was signed by five ruling BJP MLAs—Dibachandra Hrangkhwal,  Ashish Kumar Saha, Ramprasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury, and Ashis Das.

The letter by the BJP MLAs

The five MLAs, in their letter, alleged that DM Shailesh Kumar Yadav had himself given permission for both the wedding ceremonies with the conditions that not more than 50 people can attend the marriage and four vehicles each would be allowed for which car passes had been issued. The letter alleged that both the marriages were conducted in full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and regulations notified by the Centre and the state government and yet the DM raided and physically assaulted and abused the people, including the bride and the groom.

“But the DM with his security guards suddenly materialized in the marriage halls and started threatening and intimidating all and sundry including elderly people as to why they were organizing the marriage party in violation of COVID protocol. When the letter of permission given earlier by the DM was produced Shailesh Yadav tore it up on the face of those attending the marriage party”, it reads.

It further said, “…Shailesh Yadav physically assaulted the bride & groom, physically pushed out the elderly priest and also jostled all elderly people using vile abuses. He also openly abused the police personnel, manhandled police on uniform and declared that he would have the officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station suspended. Finally he proclaimed that all those present in the marriage parties would be proceeded against under different sections of IPC and CrPc. Even the women present on the occasion were not spared from misbehaviour by the DM (west).”

The letter by the BJP MLAs

The letter alleged that all the guests, including women were taken to the police station and when the arrests were being made, not a single women police officer was present at the spot, violating the order of Supreme Court that no women can be arrested in the midst of night.

“We urge upon your kind self to order a high-level investigation into the matter and suspend Shailesh Yadav from service pending completion of investigation. This is urgently needed in public interest before Shailesh Yadav who is unfit to hold the responsible post of DM is removed from this post,” the MLAs demanded.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb has taken cognizance of the incident and instructed the Chief Secretary to submit a report of the entire matter.

Tripura DM Shailesh Yadav raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

In a brazen display of highhandedness, Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav on Monday was seen dragging a groom and a priest by their collar, thrashing the guests, while ordering the police to arrest them all for violating COVID-19 norms. The incident reportedly happened at around 11 pmat Manikya Court in Palace Compound, North Gate area in Agartala, Tripura.

In a video that went viral on social media, Yadav enters a hall where a wedding ceremony was underway. Yadav in a firm voice orders attendees to vacate the hall. “Chalo bahar niklo”, says the West DM Yadav and the state police officials accompanying him threaten the guests to leave or face consequences.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that all the people assembled at the wedding hall had violated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC and would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the IPC.

Following the incident, Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered the closure of two marriage halls in Agartala, for flouting COVID-10 norms, for 1 year and the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge of the West Agartala police station for being hand in gloves with the flouters.

Tripura DM brazens out his decision of thrashing guests at wedding before eventually apologising for the same

Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav came under criticism from several quarters, especially for his use of force against the guests who had come to attend the wedding. However, unfettered by the blowback, Yadav was later seen brazening out his decision of thrashing guests at the wedding. He invoked ‘principles of natural justice’ when questioned regarding the atrocious conduct with the guests.

However, as the situation got out of control, the District Magistrate tender his apologies for the incident. “If anyone got hurt due to my action, I am apologising for that. I have done this for the larger interest of society and the people. I have taken the strict action to give a message to the people to maintain the government SOP,” Yadav told local television on Tuesday night.

