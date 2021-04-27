Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by...
News Reports
Updated:

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

Sharing pictures of the documents attained from the DM's office, the bride's brother confirmed that Yadav's office had, in fact, granted them permission to carry out the wedding ceremony.

OpIndia Staff
Tripura DM disrupts marriage ceremony
Tripura DM disrupts marriage ceremony, pulls groom by collar and thrashes priest
32

In a brazen display of highhandedness, Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav on Monday was seen dragging a groom and a priest by their collar, thrashing the guests, while ordering the police to arrest them all for violating COVID-19 norms. The incident reportedly happened at around 11 pm at Manikya Court in Palace Compound, North Gate area in Agartala, Tripura.

In a video that went viral on social media, Yadav enters a hall where a wedding ceremony was underway. Yadav in a firm voice orders attendees to vacate the hall. “Chalo bahar niklo”, says the West DM Yadav and the state police officials accompanying him threaten the guests to leave or face consequences.

The DM then reaches that mandap (canopy) area where the wedding ceremony was being carried out. Yadav reprimands the groom and the bride’s family for violating the COVID-19 protocols. He then pulls the groom by his collar, thrashes the priest and orders police officials to arrest them all.

Yadav is so infuriated that he refuses to listen to any explanation given to him by the groom or the bride’s side of the family. When a lady requests the DM to see the documents in which they have been granted permission to conduct the wedding, the angry DM tells her that the permission was given to conduct the marriage but not beyond 10 pm. “You’ll are educated people…ok”, says the DM while tearing the documents the lady tries to produce before him.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that all the people assembled at the wedding hall had violated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC and would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the IPC.

Following the incident, Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered the closure of two marriage halls in Agartala, for flouting COVID-10 norms, for 1 year and the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge of the West Agartala police station for being hand in gloves with the flouters.

“From tomorrow, Manikya Court and Gulab Bagan are banned. They will not be able to function for one year. I will also recommend the suspension of the Officer-in-Charge of the West Agartala police station for not acting on repeated complaints of people, and I, as a district magistrate, have to come here. He is hand in gloves with these people, and departmental proceedings should be taken against him,” Yadav said.

“Such an incident, people should take this as an example. Unfortunately, these are the educated, rich people, they are behaving like this. What about the people who are not educated. You can make out what is the level of responsibility in our population,” Yadav added.

There also videos available where the DM is seen order people dining at the feast to get off their seats midway through the dinner.

A person who appears to be the purohit was thrashed as well.

Meanwhile, the bride’s brother Subhrajit Deb has taken to Facebook to condemn the District Magistrate’s highhandedness. Deb informed that the wedding was being carried out after attaining all due permissions from the District Magistrate’s office itself.

Sharing pictures of the documents where permission to carry out the ceremony was granted by the Tripura West DM’s office itself, Deb confirmed that Yadav’s office had, in fact, granted them 4 vehicle passes so that they could move around smoothly (if required) during the ceremony. He writes that all these documents were signed by the DM himself.

Deb furthered that keeping the COVID-19 protocol in mind, they had gathered not more than 25-30 close relatives for the wedding.

Sharing all the documents, Deb questioned the Tripura West DM that if all the permissions were granted by him then why were they not allowed to conduct the ceremony?

Document of permission granted to the bride’s family by the DM’s office

“Is it illegal to follow hindu marriage act in my state? Should we not follow the auspicious time (logno)? If we are educated fools sir, then its also uneducated behavior using un parliamentary language infront of a crowd! Its also inhuman to arrest kids and women at 1 am and taking them to police station when kids of 9 yrs age are crying!”, wrote Deb.

“Sir, we EDUCATED FOOLS request you not to fool simple people like us and harass at midnight even after issuance of orders from office,” furthered the bride’s antagonized brother in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratima Bhowmik apologised to everyone because of the incident. She said that she was deeply hurt by the incident as well. Pradyot Manikya has demanded an investigation into the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTripura wedding raid
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UK variant of COVID-19 more prevalent in Punjab and other northern states: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The genome sequencing data from the NCDC reveals that the UK strain is more pervasive in the north Indian states, including Punjab
News Reports

‘India has always been a second home for me’: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, or Rs 41 lac, for oxygen supplies

OpIndia Staff -
Brett Lee thanked Australian pacer Pat Cummins for starting the initiative as he announed his decision

Delhi HC makes startling revelations, says they never requested for rooms at 5-star hotel, hint at ‘appeasement’ by AAP Govt: Read what they said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court has slammed the Delhi Government over its order to reserve a hundred rooms at a five star hotel.

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office

Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s Amethi SOS, her tweets after patient’s death, Police says death due to heart attack, not Covid: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Monday shared an SOS from a person called Shashank and said that he urgently required an oxygen cylinder.

Yogi Adityanath decides to rope in retired doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision to rope in retired medical staff was taken to help with the shortage of manpower amid rising coronavirus cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,157FansLike
533,610FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com