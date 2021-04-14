Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports Brazil is building a new Jesus statue, and it is taller than Rio’s Christ...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Brazil is building a new Jesus statue, and it is taller than Rio’s Christ the Redeemer

The primary aim to come up with a new statue in Southern Brazil is to boost tourism in the country which is largely restricted to the northern and eastern region

OpIndia Staff
Another Christ statue dwarfing Christ the Reeder at Rio De Janero to come up in Southern Brazil
'Christ the Protector' statue under construction in Southern Brazil(Source: News 18)
2

A gigantic statue of Jesus Christ is under construction at the Southern Brazilian city of Encantado, and it is going to be taller than its famous counterpart Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

Dubbed as “Christ the Protector”, the statue is being built by a Brazilian organization called the Friends of Christ Association (AACristo). Made of steel and concrete, the statue will be 43 meters or 141 feet tall, 16 feet taller than Rio’s Christ the Redeemer.

The statue under construction in Encantado will be the third-tallest statue of Jesus Christ in the world, the organisation said, only behind the 249-foot statue currently under construction in Mexico and a 172-foot monument in Poland. The statue is the work of sculptor Genésio Gomes Moura and his son, Markus Moura. Though the construction of the statue started back in 2019, the head and the arms of the statue were installed only recently. However, the organisation believes the construction will be finished by the end of this year.

The project is being funded by donations from individuals and companies. The cost of the project is pegged at $353,000, and AACristo is seeking donations to finish the project. An elevator installed inside will take tourists to a lookout at the height of Christ’s heart.

Read- How the Statue of Unity proved naysayers to be 2700% wrong

According to head project supervisor Artur Lopes De Souza, the viewing gallery at the heart of the statue will be a glass opening from where people will be able to film and photograph the breathtaking views of the valley. The primary aim to come up with a new statue in Southern Brazil is to boost tourism in the country which is largely restricted to the northern and eastern region. The project is intended both to inspire faith and encourage tourism to the area, its promoters say.

For more than 90 years, Christ the Redeemer statue looking down on the city of Rio de Janeiro has been one of Brazil’s most famous tourist attractions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amdavad Municipal Corporation introduces ‘drive through’ RTPCR testing as COVID-19 cases surge in the state

OpIndia Staff -
First ever drive-through RTPCR testing centre opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat as the state battles Chinese coronavirus
News Reports

UP govt ramps up measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak, airlifts 25,000 doses of Remdesivir using govt plane from Gujarat

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war-footing to blunt the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak

One more video of a mob calling for beheading Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for ‘insulting Prophet Muhammad’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims across the country are demanding the beheading of Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati after his comments criticising Islam

Tours and travels operators in Mumbai issuing fake COVID-19 negative reports for Rs 300: Report reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As people in Mumbai rush to get out of Maharashtra amidst worsening coronavirus outbreak, travel agents are arranging bogus COVID-negative reports for Rs 300 to Rs 500 to enable their exit.

Maha COVID-19 crisis: Hospital beds and ventilators running short, scarcity in oxygen and Remdesivir supply, and inordinate delays in testing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is in a midst of a resurgent coronavirus outbreak as the state has reported over 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

From reports of shortages to black-marketing, is Remdesivir really the ‘miracle drug’ to cure Covid?

News Reports Anurag -
In November 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) recommended against the use of Remdesivir in Covid-19 patients stating that there was no evidence that the drug can improve survival.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,066FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com