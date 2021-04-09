Friday, April 9, 2021
Home World UK: Hindu groups write to PM Boris Johnson over Oxford faculty member Abhijit Sarkar...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

UK: Hindu groups write to PM Boris Johnson over Oxford faculty member Abhijit Sarkar who attacked Rashmi Sawant because of her religion

Following Sawant's resignation as the president of the Oxford University Students' Union, Hinduphobic rants of Abhijit Sarkar had gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Rashmir Sawant and Abhijit Sarkar
2

Indian diaspora organisations in the United Kingdom have written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over concerns related to hatred against Hindus in connection with the Oxford University controversy. The groups have raised concerns over the lack of against Abhijit Sarkar for his bigoted views directed at Rashmi Sawant.

“Dr Abhijit Sarkar, a faculty member, instigated hate-filled trolls on social media against her which led her to go into hiding and finally leave the country. Dr Sarkar continued stalking Rashmi on social media, attacking her and her family for their Hindu faith and beliefs which led her to severe depression and hospitalisation,” says the letter.

“Thames Valley Police should seriously investigate and charge him for a hate crime. Dr Sarkar has come to the UK on an Exceptional Talent visa. Home Office should review his visa status in view of his racist and hateful actions on social media,” it adds.

The signatories of the letter, numbering 119, include Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK, Akshay Patra Foundation UK, Hindu Council UK, Hindu Forum of Europe, Vishwa Hindu Parishad UK and National Council of Hindu Temples (NCHT) among others.

Meanwhile, an Oxford University spokesperson has said in a statement, “An independent investigation into these online comments, which have been made from a private, non-University account, is ongoing and we must allow time for this formal process to be followed.”

“We never comment on individual cases because of the importance of not prejudicing an investigation as well as protecting the privacy of those involved, but the University thoroughly investigates all formal complaints that our harassment or equality policies have been breached,” the statement said.

“When doing so, the investigation process is launched without delay, and, when appropriate, independent investigators are appointed. Cases are resolved as swiftly as is possible to ensure equitable treatment of all parties,” the spokesperson added. The spokesperson also said that Oxford University does not condone statements that constitute harassment.

Following Sawant’s resignation as the president of the Oxford University Students’ Union, Hinduphobic rants of Abhijit Sarkar had gone viral on social media. In one such viral post, he had shared a photo of Goddess Saraswati and wrote, “I remember when I was a kid I broke several Saraswati idols by thrashing them on the floor. I have been aggressively anti-religion from childhood you see.” In others, he attacked Rashmi Sawant directly.

Netizens had called for him to be dismissed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAbhijit Sarkar Oxford
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Exclusive: Complainant says NMMC took no action against illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis in Navi Mumbai despite hundreds of reminders

OpIndia Staff -
Complainant alleged that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis
News Reports

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
The chargesheet has mentioned that PFI had conducted a secret workshop in September 2020 to plan and create large-scale violence and riots in several cities.

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan incites Muslims against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, asks Mosques to issue sermons after Jummah

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, for insulting Islam

Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma before NIA: All you need to know about the ex-cop who was Shiv Sena’s MLA candidate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has reportedly told NIA that Sharma had helped procure the gelatin sticks and was present with him when he had called Mansukh Hiren to meet.

The false claims of COVID-19 vaccine shortage and the propaganda for American vaccines: A detailed analysis

Editor's picks Raju Das -
While non-NDA states are lagging behind vaccinating eligible population, they are demanding to open up the vaccines to all adults

‘Encounter cop’ Pradeep Sharma who contested assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket procured gelatin sticks planted at Antilia: Sachin Vaze

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has named Shiv Sena leader and former policeman Pradeep Sharma in his confession to the NIA, as per a report by Republic TV.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
Law

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Court allows ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, 5-member team to include 2 Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Varanasi district court has allowed the ASI to conduct an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex where the Kashi Vishwanath temple used to stand
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,977FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com