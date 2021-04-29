Thursday, April 29, 2021
Home World Remember the horrible forest fire in California? It was arson, to cover up a...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Remember the horrible forest fire in California? It was arson, to cover up a murder

The Markley Fire was started on August 18, 2020, near Northern California's Solano County. Two men, namely 82-year-old Douglas Mai and 64-year-old Leon Bone were killed in the fire.

OpIndia Staff
California: The horrible Markley Fire of 2020 was started to cover up a murder, say police
Markley Fire in Solano County (L), image via dailydemocrat, arrested Victor Serriteno (R), via UPI.com
1

Last year, images of blazing infernos in California had ruled the internet. Several woodlands were reported burning after a massive heatwave in the coastal US state. As per reports, investigating authorities in the western US state have stated that the Markley fire, reportedly one of the largest and most destructive ones, was an act of arson to cover up a murder.

The Markley Fire was started on August 18, 2020, near Northern California’s Solano County. Two men, namely 82-year-old Douglas Mai and 64-year-old Leon Bone were killed in the fire.

The Markley Fire had soon spread in a large area, joining with other fires in the forest and eventually becoming the LNU Lightning Complex, one of the biggest and worst incidents of wildfire reported in California’s history.

To cover up a murder

on August 16, 2020, a 32-year-old woman named Priscilla Castro had went out from her home in Vallejo, California to meet a man named Victor Serriteno, who had reached out to her online. She had disappeared later. Her burnt body was found two weeks later in the forest in Solano County, near Lake Berryessa. At that time, the police could not confirm whether she was killed in the fire or her body was dumped at the location.

The police had taken another 8 days to identify the woman’s body as that of Priscilla Castro.

Solano County police have now confirmed after an extensive eight-month-long investigation was Serriteno had killed Priscilla and had started the fire to conceal his crime. Serriteno was arrested back in August after the police tracked Priscilla’s last movements and his online interaction, and confirmed via security camera footages that he was the last person to see Priscilla alive.

Serriteno has been in jail since August. He is now facing additional charges of murder for the deaths of Mai and Bone who had perished in the fire.

In August 2020, several forest fires had ravaged California, collectively scorching over 360,000 acres. The fires had burned down over 1500 structures and had forced the evacuation of several thousand people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCalifornia fire, arson murder, forest fire
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

OpIndia Staff -
With final phase of voting concluding in West Bengal today, the results of the high octane elections will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000

Loksatta quietly edits its ‘fact-check’ on RSS Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice, claims the report was based on an unverified Tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loksatta had also quoted the original Tweet from where it had picked up the story, that tweet has been deleted by the user now

Media takes false viral story about ‘Muslim hero’ at face value, but resorts to fake claims to prove deceased RSS worker a liar

News Reports T Waraich -
The mainstream media is not only disproportionately signal-boosting 'Muslim hero' stories but also denigrating genuine heroes who happen to be from the RSS to serve a political agenda.

Hinduphobic professor Audrey Truschke found stalking parents of students at Rutgers University who had passed resolution against Hinduphobia

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Voices against Hinduphobia gained prominence in Rutgers University after it defended Hinduphobnic ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t talk like a bloody villager, I am your bloody DM’: Abusive Tripura DM justifies thrashing guests at wedding, invokes ‘principles of natural justice’

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav came under severe criticism after raiding a wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Media

NYPost uses old image to claim people are dying on streets from COVID-19 in India, replaces it with funeral pyre after being called out:...

OpIndia Staff -
Though the misleading image has been replaced, the NY Post is yet to update the title of the article which still reads that people in India are dying on streets due to COVID-19 outbreak
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,223FansLike
534,305FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com