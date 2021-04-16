A lawmaker from Canada, who was left red-faced after showcasing himself stark naked on a Canadian Parliament Zoom conference call, has now apologized to his colleagues.

William Amos, a Liberal MP who represents the Pontiac constituency in Quebec, was caught covering his private parts with a mobile phone, completely naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, as his laptop switched on during the virtual conference.

The picture of the indecent moment

The 46-year old MP apologized profusely on Twitter, writing, “I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.”

Under the “Rules of Order and Decorum” of the Canadian Parliament, there is no dress code requirement for sitting in on a debate, but if the exposed MP chose to address the conference in his state of exposure, he would breach the House of Commons guidebook. According to the Rules, a male speaker “must be wearing contemporary business attire” such as jackets, shirts and ties.

Amos’s indiscretion was initially broadcasted only on an internal Canadian Parliament feed, leaving the people of Canada initially unaware of their MP’s major faux pas.

Opposition MP Claude DeBellefeuille though, brought up the incident through a point of order after the question period was concluded, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie in addition to a shirt, underwear, and trousers.

“It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts, or pants,” she said in French.

“We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well,” she added.

The Canadian Parliament has been operating in a hybrid manner since May of last year because the physical-distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduction in the number of politicians and staff working in person in the Parliament Most MPs are participating in proceedings virtually via Zoom since then, with only a small number attending in person.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada and Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is yet to comment on this story.