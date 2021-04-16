Friday, April 16, 2021
Home World Canada: Liberal MP apologizes for getting caught naked during Zoom call, opposition MP says...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Liberal MP apologizes for getting caught naked during Zoom call, opposition MP says ‘in great shape, but control camera’

Opposition MP Claude DeBellefeuille though, brought up the incident through a point of order after the question period was concluded, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie in addition to a shirt, underwear, and trousers.

OpIndia Staff
Will Amos during Zoom meeting
216

A lawmaker from Canada, who was left red-faced after showcasing himself stark naked on a Canadian Parliament Zoom conference call, has now apologized to his colleagues.

William Amos, a Liberal MP who represents the Pontiac constituency in Quebec, was caught covering his private parts with a mobile phone, completely naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, as his laptop switched on during the virtual conference.

The picture of the indecent moment

The 46-year old MP apologized profusely on Twitter, writing, “I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.”

Under the “Rules of Order and Decorum” of the Canadian Parliament, there is no dress code requirement for sitting in on a debate, but if the exposed MP chose to address the conference in his state of exposure, he would breach the House of Commons guidebook. According to the Rules, a male speaker “must be wearing contemporary business attire” such as jackets, shirts and ties.

Amos’s indiscretion was initially broadcasted only on an internal Canadian Parliament feed, leaving the people of Canada initially unaware of their MP’s major faux pas.

Opposition MP Claude DeBellefeuille though, brought up the incident through a point of order after the question period was concluded, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie in addition to a shirt, underwear, and trousers.

“It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts, or pants,” she said in French.

“We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well,” she added.

The Canadian Parliament has been operating in a hybrid manner since May of last year because the physical-distancing measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduction in the number of politicians and staff working in person in the Parliament Most MPs are participating in proceedings virtually via Zoom since then, with only a small number attending in person.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada and Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is yet to comment on this story.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

James O’Keefe to sue as Twitter suspends accounts days after Project Veritas exposed CNN Technical Director making shocking claims on video

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the accounts of Project Veritas and their founder James O'Keefe after they exposed CNN and their propaganda campaign
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why

AajTak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
AajTak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput

India gets ready to fight with the second wave of COVID-19, several states impose tougher restrictions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India is going through second wave of COVID-19, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka being worst effected

Chhattisgarh: Health workers ferry dead bodies in garbage trucks to cremation grounds amidst Covid-19 pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarh is currently the second most affected state in terms of active cases.

French Embassy asks its citizens, companies to leave Pakistan following violent anti-France protests over Prophet cartoons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is facing a civil war after TLP launched a massive violent protest against arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in France

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
World

CNN hoped for higher Covid-19 death toll, hyped pandemic deaths to improve ratings, technical director admits in Project Veritas leak

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made the revelations.
Read more
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,317FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com