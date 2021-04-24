Saturday, April 24, 2021
Congress slams Arvind Kejriwal for spending crores on publicity but not securing oxygen supply

Ajay Maken said the AAP Government in Delhi spent crores on publicity over the past year but nothing to secure oxygen supply.

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken has slammed CM Arvind Kejriwal over the oxygen crisis in the Union Territory. The statement comes on a day when the Delhi High Court has rapped the Delhi Government over failing to secure medical oxygen supply to hospitals.

Ajay Maken said the AAP Government in Delhi spent crores on publicity over the past year but nothing to secure oxygen supply. He also claimed that the centre and Delhi Government was busy fighting with each other instead of doing their bit.

“Why oxygen plants have not come up in Delhi, whereas states like Rajasthan have set up 24 out of 37 PSA units sanctioned in the past one year and seven big oxygen storage plants,” asked Ajay Maken.

“Instead of doing their bit, they are trying to put the blame on each other to divert the attention. What the Delhi government and the central government has done is criminal. They have not spent a single penny on enhancing oxygen supply and adding storage capacity in Delhi in the past year,” he added.

OSD Health Ashish Verma from the Delhi Government was rebuked by the Court on Saturday. The Delhi High Court said that there were certain steps due to be undertaken which he had not. The Court said that other states were taking steps to ensure the smooth supply of oxygen, so there is no reason that the Delhi Government could not.

The Court also told advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi Government, that there was a mechanism in place to facilitate tanker for supplying oxygen but until the Delhi Government takes the initiative themselves, things will not move forward.

