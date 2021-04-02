Friday, April 2, 2021
Congress party shares manipulated video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

There was a huge crowd for PM Modi's rally in Jaynagar in West Bengal, but the Congress party tried to remove the crowd by blurring the video and removing the audio

OpIndia Staff
Once again, the Congress party has been caught spreading fake news against BJP and PM Modi. This time, the Congress party and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was found sharing a badly edited video on Twitter to suggest that Narendra Modi was waiving at an empty ground with no people.

On Friday, Srinivas BV shared a video on Twitter, with the caption ‘are you also seeing what I am seeing in this video?’ The video showed blurry visuals of PM Modi waiving towards what looks like an empty ground and lines or trees in the distance. If the video is to believed, it would seem that there was no crowd at the event where PM Modi was present, and he was just waiving at imaginary audience. The video also lacks any audio.

After some time, the video was also posted by the official Twitter account of the Congress party, asking if it is another ‘oversight’, taking a jibe at the government for the reduction in interest rates, which was withdrawn saying it was ‘issued by oversight’. An archive version of the tweet can be seen here.

Screenshot of tweet by Congress

Although the blurred video seemed to suggest that Modi was waiving at an empty ground, the reality is different. Because, there was a huge crowd in the background, which got hidden after the video was blurred. Moreover, there was a roaring sound of the crowd, which was removed by simply removing the audio from the video.

Soon after Congress party and its leaders posted the video, alert social media users quickly posted the original video with sharp visuals and sound, which revealed the truth.


After their lies were caught re-handed by social media users, the Congress party and Srinivas BV deleted their tweets.

In fact, the original video was posted on Twitter yesterday itself, which showed PM Narendra Modi arriving at Jaynagar in West Bengal for an election rally. It can be seen in the video that the prime minister’s helicopter had landed on a very large ground, with at least three helicopters seen on the ground. The crowd was standing behind a fence at some distance. For that reason, it was easy to hide them by blurring the video, as the crowd got mixed with the treeline on the horizon.

Therefore, the fact is that PM Modi received a roaring welcome from the crowd at Jaynagar in West Bengal, and the ground was not empty as the Congress will like to believe.

