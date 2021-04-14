Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has just announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exams this year and the postponement of Class 12 exams till May 30. As per reports, Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. Nishank also informed that the board will issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1, 2021.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/ljVuUkEChB — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other government officials.

Class 10 students to be awarded marks as per criteria decided by the Board: Education Minister

In a series of tweets, Education Minister Nishank informed that the results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

The Education Minister informed that for the class 12th Board exams, the government will review the situation on June 1 and details will be shared accordingly. He added that students will be notified at least 15 days ahead of the exam dates.