Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports White House chief medical advisor Dr Fauci says Covaxin is effective against the B.1.617...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

White House chief medical advisor Dr Fauci says Covaxin is effective against the B.1.617 variant of Coronavirus found in India

Dr Fauci emphasizing on the importance of getting jabbed said, "So, despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this."

OpIndia Staff
4

White House chief medical advisor and America’s top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci during a conference call on Tuesday said that India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has been found to neutralize the B.1.617 variant of the deadly virus. B.1.617 variant is one of the known variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was first identified in India. It is called a “double mutation” variant as it contains the L452R and E484Q mutations, although it contains 13 mutations in total.

“This is something where we’re still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was looking at convalescent Sera of Covid-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralize the 617 variant,” he said.

Talking about the current crisis being faced by India, Dr Fauci emphasized on the importance of getting jabbed. “So, despite the real difficulty that we’re seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this,” he added.

Explaining the working of Covaxin, the New York Times on Tuesday said that the vaccine works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. 

The statement will put to rest the controversies that were being spiked on the efficacy of Covaxin by certain experts and journalists in India.

ICMR issues results on Covaxin’s efficacy

After being questioned on the vaccine’s ability to neutralize new variants, ICMR last week released the results of a study that proves that Covaxin neutralizes multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 including the double mutant strain which is said to be fueling the second wave of coronavirus in India.

The report of the study said, “Twelve isolates of VUI lineage B.1.617 were propagated in VeroCCL81 cells and characterized. Convalescent sera of the COVID-19 cases and recipients of BBV152 (Covaxin) were able to neutralize VUI B.1.617.”

From January to March 2021, the researchers had identified 146 COVID-19 cases from the state of Maharashtra for study. Among these, 15 retrieved SARS-CoV-2 sequences demonstrated the presence of a combination of L452R and E484Q mutations, or the B.1.617 variant. Virus isolation was attempted from all the 15 specimens using Vero-CCL-81 cells. Among them 12 clinical specimens were found suitable for study with the vaccine.

The efficacy of Covaxin against this variant was tested using the sera collected from Covid-19 infected persons who were administered the vaccine during phase-2 of the clinical trial. The study showed that the efficacy of the vaccine against B.1.617 variant was same as the efficacy against other earlier variants like B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and B.1.1.28.2.

Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with ICMR showed 78 percent efficacy in trial results.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No, Ghaziabad girl who ‘donated from piggy bank for PM CARES fund’ did not die ‘waiting for oxygen’, is alive and healthy, father reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The UP police had last week filed an FIR against social media users for spreading rumours of fake COVID-19-related deaths
News Reports

The Scroll publishes misleading headline to attack the UP govt for filing FIR in fake oxygen SOS case in Amethi

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned person had created sensation over a false emergency. The police served him a notice under section 41 of the CrPC and has let him go with a warning.

Journalist who sought toilet routine of Mamata Banerjee in a Clubhouse discussion finally concedes BJP has worked on the ground in Bengal: Details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sakshi Joshi recently admitted in a discussion on Twitter Spaces that BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal

CoWIN portal crashes as registration for vaccination begin for 18+, few lucky ones manage to register

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the vaccination drive will be open for 18+ people from 1st May, the registration started on April 28

Union govt allows conversion of liquid nitrogen tankers to liquid oxygen tankers, PESO issues detailed guidelines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PESO said that traditionally conversion of nitrogen tankers into oxygen tankers was not agreed due to risks associated with it

Maharashtra govt had fired 25% of contractual health workers in January thinking Covid-19 is over, faces shortage of staff now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt fired the health workers who were hired on a contract basis in April last year under National Health Mission

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,188FansLike
533,997FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com