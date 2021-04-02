Friday, April 2, 2021
Updated:

EC says ‘polling was not disrupted’ in Nandigram booth where Mamata Banerjee parked herself and hurled allegations: Read details

While sitting in the Boyal polling booth, Mamata Banerjee, for whom the Nandigram contest has become more of a battle of prestige, accused ‘goons from other states’ for the poll violence in Nandigram.

OpIndia Staff

Mamata Banerjee at Boyal booth in Nandigram (Image credit: NDTV)
107

In a report, the Election Commission (EC) has observed that polling was not disrupted in Booth No. 7 in Nandigram where Mamata Banerjee had camped herself for hours making wild allegations against BJP and EC. In Boyal, Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that people were being stopped from polling by BJP.

It is pertinent to note that while Mamata Banerjee had parked herself in the area while on her wheelchair, there were slogans of Jai Shree Ram raised by the people of Nandigram.

While sitting in the Boyal polling booth, Mamata Banerjee, for whom the Nandigram contest has become more of a battle of prestige, accused ‘goons from other states’ for the poll violence in Nandigram. She also called Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to complain against the violence urging him to control the situation in the state.

Reportedly, EC said while reading out the report by observers, “Polling at PS no 7 ( Boyal Moktab Primary School) is going on smoothly. Hon’ble CM, who is also a contesting candidate, has left the place at about 3.35 pm after staying here for nearly one and half hour. It may kindly be noted that polling was not disrupted at any moment”.

In a video shared by ANI, the TMC supremo speaks to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the phone at a polling booth in Nandigram. She says, “…They didn’t allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning…Now I am appealing to you, please see…”

Speaking to the media, the West Bengal CM said that she has complained to the Election Commission and the Home Minister about the ill-treatment being meted out at her and woman journalists at rallies by “BJP goondas”. Accusing EC of working at the behest of HM Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee said “I have seen so many elections but have not seen such a badly conducted election so far”.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia






