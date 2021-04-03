Saturday, April 3, 2021
Home News Reports ED attaches properties of TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Satabdi Roy in Saradha chit...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

ED attaches properties of TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Satabdi Roy in Saradha chit fund scam case

ED attached properties amounting to ₹3 crores belonging to former Rajya Sabha MP and current TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy and former Saradha director Debjani Mukherjee.

OpIndia Staff
Saradha scam case: ED attaches ₹3 cr worth properties of 2 TMC leaders
Accused TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh (Photo Credits: India Today)
6

On Saturday (April 3), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cracked down on two TMC leaders in connection to the Saradha chit fund money laundering case. As per reports, the central agency has attached properties amounting to ₹3 crores belonging to former Rajya Sabha MP and current TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy and one Debjani Mukherjee.

While Ghosh was the CEO, Roy was the brand ambassador of the Saradha Media Group. On the other hand, Mukherjee was the Director of the Saradha Group of Companies.

The ED informed that it had a provisional order to attach both movable and immovable properties of the said individuals. The order was issued to the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). So far, the Enforcement Directorate has attached ₹600 crores worth of assets in the case. The investigation has been ongoing for over half a decade, starting in April 2013.

Interestingly, Kunal Ghosh headed a TV channel, which was funded by the Saradha group. After the allegations surfaced against him, Ghosh was suspended in 2013 for his ‘anti-party activities.’ He was later inducted in the party and made the spokesperson. He is out on bail and has been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on several occasions.

Saradha chit-fund scam case

The Saradha scam broke out into the open in 2013 when a Ponzi scheme run by the Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies, collapsed after collecting hundreds and thousands of crores from over 15 lakh investors.

When ED questioned Ghosh as a witness in October 2013, it was revealed that Kumar was in contact with ED during the arrests of Sudipta Sen, Debjani Mukherjee, or witnesses Ghosh and others during September to November 2013. CBI said, “It was ensured by the officials that grave facts narrated by these accused persons or witnesses must not be taken on record as part of the investigation with a purpose to shield the influential persons.”

CBI said, “It is submitted that the same establishes that the Chief Minister used to talk to Sudipta Sen using the phone of Kunal Kumar Ghosh,” said the application. During the investigation, when CBI checked the call details of two numbers of Sen for one year, the agency found that he and Ghosh talked 298 times on one number and nine times on the second number, as per a report by Business Standard.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Election Commission reduces election campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours, the BJP leader to resume campaigning from today evening

OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission halved the campaign ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma after receiving his unconditional apology
Opinions

How anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh prove that ‘Hindutva vs Hinduism’ distinction is fake

Abhishek Banerjee -
When PM Modi visited Bangladesh last week, violent riots broke out. The minority Hindu community was attacked and a number of temples were targeted.

Why the greatest icons of free speech rights in India have always been Hindutvavadis and not ‘liberals’

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
AAP MLA Amantullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Twitter.

Yale professor blames Islamist attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh on Narendra Modi, backtracks after outrage: All you need to know

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
An Economics Professor at Yale University named Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak has sparked controversy with his social media post.

How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

Books Rahul Roushan -
While the movement around Jan Lokpal Bill is widely acknowledged to have hurt Congress, the original plans might have been different.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad

Politics OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Politics

Here are seven tweets that prove TMC’s Mahua Moitra is a Champion of Cringe and the Queen of Stupidity

T Waraich -
Mahua Moitra has carved herself a niche in the hearts of social media liberals, with her terminally online style of tweets.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Madhavan to soon release movie on Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was hounded and persecuted by Congress: Watch trailer

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry-The Nambi Effect" brings to fore the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and how he was hounded by the then Congress government.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress party shares manipulated video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party shared a video after blurring it and removing the audio to suggest the PM Modi was waiving at an imaginary crowd
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee seen shaking her injured leg comfortably in viral video, raises suspicions about her ‘injury’: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on where Mamata Banerjee could be seen shaking her supposedly injured leg comfortably.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,063FansLike
527,054FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com