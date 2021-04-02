Ex-Assistant Editor at Mint, Nidheesh MK, described ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’, the invocation of Swami Ayyappa, as the ‘favourite whistle call of right wing protesters’. Nidheesh made the comment after Prime Minister Modi said the same at a rally in Kerala, the land of the Sabarimala Temple, while campaigning for the assembly elections in the state.

Netizens slammed the ‘journalist’ for what they saw as an insult to the sacred invocation.

don't you godless clowns dare insult the emotion that unites every Kerala Hindu by politicising it.

Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa!!! https://t.co/CIGV1AYvXV — Aru (@aruvaitalks) April 2, 2021

That's the fav whistle call? That's how all devotees address the particular deity!! How ignorant can one be?? https://t.co/OF5m6aWNq1 — जय श्री राम 🇮🇳 (@mayurjraut) April 2, 2021

People on social media also called Nidheesh a bigot for describing the invocation as a whistle call.

According to this Bigot "Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa' is a whistle call.



Such low lives! https://t.co/ytQHy56Xl0 — Arun 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) April 2, 2021

Bigot masquerading as a journalist. https://t.co/aT7kkavG9Q — Ram (@ramprasad_c) April 2, 2021

Mostly, however, people just quote-tweeted the controversial tweet saying ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’.

They haven't learnt anything from their failed attempt to malign Jay Shree Ram chant…



Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa https://t.co/exb4O1x8kv — Ekita (@LostByWaves) April 2, 2021

Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa https://t.co/zGToYBsooF — Vikas Chawla (@vikaschawla6) April 2, 2021

The invocation became the rallying crying for the Hindus in Kerala who came out on the streets in large numbers to defend the unique traditions of the Sabarimala Temple following a Supreme Court verdict that permitted the entry of women into its premises.

Swami Ayyappa is worshipped in Sabarimala in His manifestation as a Naishtik Brahmachari and the entry of women would have resulted in the violation of the Brahmachari character of the Deity.