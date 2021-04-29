As the final phase polling in West Bengal draws to a close, the exit poll results of all the states holding the 2021 Legislative Assembly Elections have been released by media houses and the poll agencies working with them. Various news outlets aired the exit polls for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

In a notification last month, the Election Commission prohibited the publishing of any exit poll from 7 am on March 27 to 7 pm on April 29 through any print or electronic methods. Now that this prohibition has been lifted, news outlets and polling agencies have revealed their exit polls.

West Bengal

Most exit polls are projecting a hard-fought battle in West Bengal, and there is no consensus among them over the winner. Among the polls for the state that have been released till now, Times Now-CVoter has projected a narrow win for Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. If she wins, this will be Banerjee’s third term as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. However, exit polls from CNX, Peoples Pulse, and India Today-Axis and Jan Ki Baat are projecting a historic victory for the BJP alliance, although with very narrow margin. If victorious, it would be the first time BJP forms a majority government in West Bengal.

Exit Poll NDA TMC Congress+ Others Republic-CNX 138-148 128-138 Times Now-CVoter 115 158 14-25 India TV-Peoples Pulse 172-191 64-88 7-12 India News-Jan Ki Baat 162-185 104-121 3-9 India Today-Axis 134-160 130-156 0-1 News24-Today’s Chanakya 108 ± 11 180 ± 11 0 ± 3

Assam

Exit polls are by and large projecting a victory for the BJP led NDA alliance and CM Sarbananda Sonowal. If re-elected, this will be BJP’s second term in power in Assam, after registering an landslide victory against the Tarun Gogoi-led Assam Government in power since 2001. However, since the start of the polls, the question was not which alliance will win the polls, the question was who will be the CM, current CM Sarbandana Sonowal or senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Exit Poll NDA UPA Others Republic-CNX 79 45 2 Times Now-CVoter 58-71 53-66 0-5 News24-Today’s Chanakya 70 56 0 India News-Jan Ki Baat 70-81 45-55 0-1 India Today-Axis 75-85 40-50 1-4

Kerala

Exit polls are projecting a huge wave in favor of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF, re-electing it for another term in the Kerala legislative assembly. If the exit polls hold true, Vijayan will serve his 2nd term as Kerala Chief Minister.

Exit Poll LDF UDF NDA Others Republic-CNX 76 61 3 Times Now-CVoter 74 65 1 News24-Today’s Chanakya 102 35 3 0 India Today-Axis 104-120 20-36 0-2 0-2 India News-Jan Ki Baat 64-76 61-71 2-4

Tamil Nadu

Exit polls project a huge sweeping victory for the DMK-Congress alliance and M.K. Stalin. If he wins, Stalin will finally secure his place in the DMK as the son and heir of M. Karunanidhi. If victorious, this will be Stalin’s first ever term as Chief Minister

Exit Poll NDA DMK+ AMMK+ Others Republic-CNX 58-68 160-170 4-6 Times Now-CVoter 64 166 1 3 News24-Today’s Chanakya 57 175 India Today-Axis 38-54 175-195 1-2 0-3 India News-Jan Ki Baat 102-123 110-130 1-2

Puducherry

If the limited number of exit polls are to believed, N. Rangaswamy is coming back to power for the 3rd time with the NDA alliance securing majority. If these exit polls hold true, the UPA alliance will lose control of this legislative assembly, with the NDA alliance storming to power.

Exit Poll UPA NDA Others Republic-CNX 12 18 ABP-CVoter 6-10 19-23 1-2 India Today-Axis 6-10 20-24 India News-Jan Ki Baat 11-6 19-24

Results of the assembly elections in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2 after the counting of votes.