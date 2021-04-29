As the final phase polling in West Bengal draws to a close, the exit poll results of all the states holding the 2021 Legislative Assembly Elections have been released by media houses and the poll agencies working with them. Various news outlets aired the exit polls for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.
In a notification last month, the Election Commission prohibited the publishing of any exit poll from 7 am on March 27 to 7 pm on April 29 through any print or electronic methods. Now that this prohibition has been lifted, news outlets and polling agencies have revealed their exit polls.
West Bengal
Most exit polls are projecting a hard-fought battle in West Bengal, and there is no consensus among them over the winner. Among the polls for the state that have been released till now, Times Now-CVoter has projected a narrow win for Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. If she wins, this will be Banerjee’s third term as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. However, exit polls from CNX, Peoples Pulse, and India Today-Axis and Jan Ki Baat are projecting a historic victory for the BJP alliance, although with very narrow margin. If victorious, it would be the first time BJP forms a majority government in West Bengal.
|Exit Poll
|NDA
|TMC
|Congress+
|Others
|Republic-CNX
|138-148
|128-138
|Times Now-CVoter
|115
|158
|14-25
|India TV-Peoples Pulse
|172-191
|64-88
|7-12
|India News-Jan Ki Baat
|162-185
|104-121
|3-9
|India Today-Axis
|134-160
|130-156
|0-1
|News24-Today’s Chanakya
|108 ± 11
|180 ± 11
|0 ± 3
Assam
Exit polls are by and large projecting a victory for the BJP led NDA alliance and CM Sarbananda Sonowal. If re-elected, this will be BJP’s second term in power in Assam, after registering an landslide victory against the Tarun Gogoi-led Assam Government in power since 2001. However, since the start of the polls, the question was not which alliance will win the polls, the question was who will be the CM, current CM Sarbandana Sonowal or senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
|Exit Poll
|NDA
|UPA
|Others
|Republic-CNX
|79
|45
|2
|Times Now-CVoter
|58-71
|53-66
|0-5
|News24-Today’s Chanakya
|70
|56
|0
|India News-Jan Ki Baat
|70-81
|45-55
|0-1
|India Today-Axis
|75-85
|40-50
|1-4
Kerala
Exit polls are projecting a huge wave in favor of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF, re-electing it for another term in the Kerala legislative assembly. If the exit polls hold true, Vijayan will serve his 2nd term as Kerala Chief Minister.
|Exit Poll
|LDF
|UDF
|NDA
|Others
|Republic-CNX
|76
|61
|3
|Times Now-CVoter
|74
|65
|1
|News24-Today’s Chanakya
|102
|35
|3
|0
|India Today-Axis
|104-120
|20-36
|0-2
|0-2
|India News-Jan Ki Baat
|64-76
|61-71
|2-4
Tamil Nadu
Exit polls project a huge sweeping victory for the DMK-Congress alliance and M.K. Stalin. If he wins, Stalin will finally secure his place in the DMK as the son and heir of M. Karunanidhi. If victorious, this will be Stalin’s first ever term as Chief Minister
|Exit Poll
|NDA
|DMK+
|AMMK+
|Others
|Republic-CNX
|58-68
|160-170
|4-6
|Times Now-CVoter
|64
|166
|1
|3
|News24-Today’s Chanakya
|57
|175
|India Today-Axis
|38-54
|175-195
|1-2
|0-3
|India News-Jan Ki Baat
|102-123
|110-130
|1-2
Puducherry
If the limited number of exit polls are to believed, N. Rangaswamy is coming back to power for the 3rd time with the NDA alliance securing majority. If these exit polls hold true, the UPA alliance will lose control of this legislative assembly, with the NDA alliance storming to power.
|Exit Poll
|UPA
|NDA
|Others
|Republic-CNX
|12
|18
|ABP-CVoter
|6-10
|19-23
|1-2
|India Today-Axis
|6-10
|20-24
|India News-Jan Ki Baat
|11-6
|19-24
Results of the assembly elections in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2 after the counting of votes.