Thursday, April 29, 2021
Updated:

Exit polls predict a close contest in West Bengal, clear verdict in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

Exit polls predict regime change in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, pro-incumbency vote in Assam and Kerala, and close contest contest in Bengal

OpIndia Staff
9

As the final phase polling in West Bengal draws to a close, the exit poll results of all the states holding the 2021 Legislative Assembly Elections have been released by media houses and the poll agencies working with them. Various news outlets aired the exit polls for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

In a notification last month, the Election Commission prohibited the publishing of any exit poll from 7 am on March 27 to 7 pm on April 29 through any print or electronic methods. Now that this prohibition has been lifted, news outlets and polling agencies have revealed their exit polls.

West Bengal

Most exit polls are projecting a hard-fought battle in West Bengal, and there is no consensus among them over the winner. Among the polls for the state that have been released till now, Times Now-CVoter has projected a narrow win for Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. If she wins, this will be Banerjee’s third term as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. However, exit polls from CNX, Peoples Pulse, and India Today-Axis and Jan Ki Baat are projecting a historic victory for the BJP alliance, although with very narrow margin. If victorious, it would be the first time BJP forms a majority government in West Bengal.

Exit PollNDATMCCongress+Others
Republic-CNX138-148128-138
Times Now-CVoter11515814-25
India TV-Peoples Pulse172-19164-887-12
India News-Jan Ki Baat162-185104-1213-9
India Today-Axis134-160130-1560-1
News24-Today’s Chanakya108 ± 11180 ± 110 ± 3

Assam

Exit polls are by and large projecting a victory for the BJP led NDA alliance and CM Sarbananda Sonowal. If re-elected, this will be BJP’s second term in power in Assam, after registering an landslide victory against the Tarun Gogoi-led Assam Government in power since 2001. However, since the start of the polls, the question was not which alliance will win the polls, the question was who will be the CM, current CM Sarbandana Sonowal or senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Exit PollNDA UPA Others
Republic-CNX79452
Times Now-CVoter58-7153-660-5
News24-Today’s Chanakya70560
India News-Jan Ki Baat70-8145-550-1
India Today-Axis75-8540-501-4

Kerala

Exit polls are projecting a huge wave in favor of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF, re-electing it for another term in the Kerala legislative assembly. If the exit polls hold true, Vijayan will serve his 2nd term as Kerala Chief Minister.

Exit PollLDF UDF NDA Others
Republic-CNX76613
Times Now-CVoter74651
News24-Today’s Chanakya1023530
India Today-Axis104-12020-360-20-2
India News-Jan Ki Baat64-7661-712-4

Tamil Nadu

Exit polls project a huge sweeping victory for the DMK-Congress alliance and M.K. Stalin. If he wins, Stalin will finally secure his place in the DMK as the son and heir of M. Karunanidhi. If victorious, this will be Stalin’s first ever term as Chief Minister

Exit PollNDA DMK+AMMK+Others
Republic-CNX58-68160-1704-6
Times Now-CVoter6416613
News24-Today’s Chanakya57175
India Today-Axis38-54175-1951-20-3
India News-Jan Ki Baat102-123110-1301-2

Puducherry

If the limited number of exit polls are to believed, N. Rangaswamy is coming back to power for the 3rd time with the NDA alliance securing majority. If these exit polls hold true, the UPA alliance will lose control of this legislative assembly, with the NDA alliance storming to power.

Exit PollUPA NDA Others
Republic-CNX1218
ABP-CVoter6-1019-231-2
India Today-Axis6-1020-24
India News-Jan Ki Baat11-619-24

Results of the assembly elections in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2 after the counting of votes.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Exit polls predict a close contest in West Bengal, clear verdict in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

