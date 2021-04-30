Friday, April 30, 2021
Home News Reports Union Government announces ₹15,000 crore interest-free 50 year loan for states to spend on...
Economy and FinanceGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union Government announces ₹15,000 crore interest-free 50 year loan for states to spend on capital projects

After Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects was announced last year, Rs 15.000 crore more announced for the year 2021-22

OpIndia Staff
1

The Union Finance Ministry has decided to provide an additional amount of upto Rs 15,000 crore to states as interest-free 50-year loans for spending on capital projects. The Department of Expenditure has issued fresh guidelines in this regard on the “Scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure” for the financial year 2021-22.

Under this Scheme, financial assistance is being provided to the state governments in the form of 50-year interest free loan. Earlier in October last year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects in a bid to boost the economy. The loan was to be spent entirely on new or ongoing capital projects. This was part of the measures announced by the Narendra Modi govt to stimulate the economy following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The finance ministry said that out of Rs 12,000 crore announced last year, Rs.11,830.29 crore was released to the states. This helped to sustain state level capital expenditure in the pandemic year.

The new scheme for special assistance to states for capital expenditure for 2021-22 has three parts. The part 1 is for the North-East and hill states and an amount of Rs 2,600 crore has been earmarked for this part. Out of this, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get Rs 400 crore each while remaining states in this group have been allocated Rs 200 crore each.

The part 2 is for all the remaining states, and the total amount allocated for them is Rs 7,400 crore. This amount has been allocated amongst these states in proportion to their share of central taxes as per the award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2021-22.

The part 3 of the scheme is for providing incentives for monetization/recycling of infrastructure assets and disinvestment of the State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs).  An amount of Rs 5,000 crore is allocated for this part of the scheme. Under this part, states will receive interest free 50 years loan ranging from 33% to 100% of the amount realised by them through assets monetization, listing and disinvestment.

The finance ministry has said that the funds provided to the states under the scheme shall be used for new and ongoing capital projects, for long term benefit to the state. The funds may also be used for settling pending bills in ongoing capital projects.

This scheme will help the states in boosting their economy at the time of Covid-19 pandemic by making capital expenditure on creating infrastructure. Capital expenditure creates employment, especially for the poor and unskilled. Moreover, it has a high multiplier effect, as it enhances the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economic growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided last year to launch a “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure”, the finance ministry said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Media

As international media turns into vultures, MEA tells diplomats to not get overpowered by negative reports: Here is why he is right

Editorial Desk -
S Jaishankar has spoken to diplomats to not get bogged down by negative reports in international media about India and COVID-19 and take charge.

‘Reservation’ in the COVID-19 vaccine process? Chhattisgarh’s Congress CM writes to PM Modi, suggests ‘socially weaker’ be given priority

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe has suggested that govt implement a form of reservation in the COVID vaccine process

Chinese state media now claims that cases of a mutant strain found in India detected in China, 11 taken to the hospital: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media is now claiming that they have detected some cases of mutant strains of COVID-19 found in Indian in China.

Exit polls predict a close contest in West Bengal, clear verdict in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Exit polls predict win for NDA in Assam and Puducherry, LDF in Kerala, DMK+ in Tamil Nadu, and mixed verdict for West Bengal

Bharat Biotech reduces the price of Covaxin for state governments a day after Covishield price for states cut by SII

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bharat Biotech has announced that it is reducing the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for the state governments to Rs 400 from Rs 600

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000
Read more
Opinions

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

Columnist with The Wire, Al Jazeera amongst others apologises over spreading fake news of a funeral, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar continues to be brazen

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Sharma, the elder brother of Anubhav Sharma informed that he performed the last rites for funeral of his brother with his own hands.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,259FansLike
534,778FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com