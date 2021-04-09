Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News Reports Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF's #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI's plans...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

The charge sheet says that 6 smartphones, 1 laptop, 1717 printed paper bunches were recovered from the accused on 5th October 2020 when Atiq-ur Rahman, Alam, Siddiqui Kappan, Masood were caught in the Swift Desire car on their way to Hathras. The charge sheet mentions that PFI's Rauf Sharif had received over 80 lakhs from Oman and Qatar to fund riots and organise violence.

OpIndia Staff
UP STF files 5000-page chargesheet against Siddique Kappan and others in Hathras conspitracy case
Yogi Adityanath(L), Siddique Kappan(R), images via Twitter
98

On April 3, the Uttar Pradesh police submitted a 5000-page charge sheet against Kerala-based ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan and 7 other PFI members for conspiring to create communal tension in Hathras. He was arrested by the UP Police on October 5 while he was proceeding to cover the Hathras case.

As per reports, the charge sheet was filed before the Additional District Judge’s Court in Mathura. Besides Siddique Kappan, radical Islamist outfit PFI members Masood Ahmed, Rauf Sharif, Ansad Badruddin, Atiq-ur- Rahman, and Firoz Khan were also booked by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The last date for filing the charge sheet was Sunday (April 4).

There have been several explosive revelations made in the charge sheet filed by STF against Kappan and the 7 PFI members in the Hathras case. In the charge sheet, it has been revealed that Siddiqui Kappan and the others from PFI had made elaborate plans to stoke riots on the lines of religion and caste in the country during the Hathras riots.

Conspiracy to create riots and violence in several places

According to the charge sheet, while Siddiqui Kappan was planning the riots, it was PFI’s Rauf Sherif who was seeking the funds for the logistics of the riots. It was also revealed that members of radical Islamist outfit PFI received funds amounting to Rs 80 lakh from financial institutions based out of Muscat and Doha for spreading disharmony.

It is pertinent to note that Rauf Sherif was arrested on the 12th of December (2020) by the Enforcement Directorate. In a case of money laundering, the ED had suspected that Rs 2 crore was transferred to Rauf Sherif’s bank account from Oman and Qatar. Siddique Kappan also transferred funds to the bank account of Atiq-ur-Rehman. Mohammed Alam was driving the car bought in the name of Masud. He took an active part in a conspiracy hatched by Sherif.

The UP STF also said in the charge sheet that Ansad Badruddin, a commander of PFI’s Kerala unit, along with his partner Feroz Khan toured the country. During their visits, they taught PFI members how to make explosives, use knives and operate guns.

Interestingly, two others who have been charge-sheeted, Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan were arrested by the STF from Lucknow on February 15 while Danish is under arrest in Delhi for his alleged role in the 2020 riots.

During the arrest of Badruddin and Firoz Khan, the STF had also recovered a huge stash of explosives, weapons and incriminating documents were found.

Public prosecutor Shiv Ram Singh said that Alam’s brother-in-law Danish has also been named in the conspiracy case. Danish is in the custody of the Delhi Police for his alleged role in riots in northeast Delhi in January 2020.

The STF also said that incriminating evidence was recovered from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused. The charge sheet further says that 6 smartphones, 1 laptop, 1717 printed paper bunches were recovered from the accused on 5th October 2020 when Atiq-ur Rahman, Alam, Siddiqui Kappan, Masood were caught in the Swift Desire car. In printed papers, slogans were found to incite violence. Besides this, the ‘Justice for Hathras’ website was also used in spreading communal violence and the STF has found evidence of a terrorist organisation behind the entire plan.

Riots accused linked with PFI and deployed in different cities

The charge sheet states the four arrested persons on the way to Hathras, Kappan, Atiq-ur Rahman, Masood and Alam were sent from Mathura to create caste and religion-based violence. Apart from these 4, PFI was the organisation behind other persons accused in riot and violence cases in other cities. Some of them are Sarvar Ali, Muneer and Sajish in Kairana, Mufti Shahzad, Ahmad Parvez and Akram from Ghaziabad, Farman and Noor Hasan in Hapur, one Nasiruddin in Bijnor, and Mohammad Danish, Sajid Bin Saeed, and Mohammad Ilyas n Delhi. All of them have been found with links with PFI.

PFI’s secret workshop

WhatsApp chats and digital data from Kappan’s mobile phone, location data and Rauf Sharif’s statements have revealed that all the above mentioned persons had participated in a secret workshop organised by PFI where they were tasked with organising riots in designated areas. The explosives seized from Lucknow also point towards a conspiracy for large-scale riots and violence across several locations. Provocative speeches of SIMI terrorists were also found from the laptops. The workshop was reportedly planned by PFI’s Kamal KP in September 2020.

Kappan’s chats with several PFI leaders reveal that they were planning to organise large-scale violence by exploiting Dalit and tribals. Data from the laptop has also revealed that Kappan was writing provocatory articles instigating people on religious lines.

Hathras and Delhi riots

PFI funding and involvement has also been found in the Delhi riots case. It has been revealed that several former members of the banned organisation SIMI are linked with PFI and Rehab Foundation. Arrested accused Rauf Sharif had been paying the rest of PFI’s Shaheen Bagh office since the last five years from money collected in India and abroad. One of the arrested accused Danish is the PFI leader from Trilokpuri who was also among the accused in Delhi Riots case in 2020.

The charge sheet was submitted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey in Mathura court. All the 7 accused have been lodged in Mathura jail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP STF charge sheet, Mathura jail, Kerala Siddique Kappan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
The chargesheet has mentioned that PFI had conducted a secret workshop in September 2020 to plan and create large-scale violence and riots in several cities.
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan incites Muslims against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, asks Mosques to issue sermons after Jummah

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, for insulting Islam

Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma before NIA: All you need to know about the ex-cop who was Shiv Sena’s MLA candidate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has reportedly told NIA that Sharma had helped procure the gelatin sticks and was present with him when he had called Mansukh Hiren to meet.

The false claims of COVID-19 vaccine shortage and the propaganda for American vaccines: A detailed analysis

Editor's picks Raju Das -
While non-NDA states are lagging behind vaccinating eligible population, they are demanding to open up the vaccines to all adults

‘Encounter cop’ Pradeep Sharma who contested assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket procured gelatin sticks planted at Antilia: Sachin Vaze

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has named Shiv Sena leader and former policeman Pradeep Sharma in his confession to the NIA, as per a report by Republic TV.

Modi govt rescues Punjab govt from a financial crisis that would prevent it from procuring foodgrains from farmers: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loan of almost ₹ 90000 by state procurement agencies in Punjab would have become NPA, preventing them from further procurements

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
Crime

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,921FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com