The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of the matter related to the ‘illegal detention’ of activist Nodeep Kaur, reports TOI. The decision came after Nodeep’s counsel told the court that she would avail “other remedy” with regard to the “maltreatment” and “custodial torture”.

While disposing of the petition, Justice Avneesh Jhingan observed that since an FIR dated January 12 registered against Kaur and she was granted bail, the allegation with regard to “illegal confinement” need not be looked at further. It said that if the need arises, the matter can be raised in an appropriate forum.

The matter came up for hearing after the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the anonymous complaints it received on February 6 and 8 about Kaur’s “illegal confinement” and “torture” by Haryana Police.

Leftist gang and media spread fake news about Nodeep Kaur being sexually assaulted in police custody

It becomes imperative to note here that since Kaur’s arrest, the assorted gang of liberals and leftist media have been peddling false claims that Kaur was sexually assaulted in police custody.

Article published by The Scroll on Feb 7, 2021, alleging Nodeep Kaur was sexually assaulted in police custody

American author and niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris alleged that Nodeep Kaur has been sexually assaulted in police custody. This unverified claim went viral and was on repeat ad nauseum by others, including the actress Chitrangada Singh. However, this claim is not true.

Kaur herself attested that she was not sexually assaulted

Not only Sonepat police, against whom the allegations were meted out, but Nodeep Kaur herself had attested that she was not sexually assaulted in police custody.

In fact, Nodeep Kaur herself gave a written statement refusing the special examination on the grounds that she hadn’t been a victim of sexual assualt. Furthermore, Nodeep Kaur made no allegations of sexual assault when she was presented in front of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Nevertheless, it did not stop people like Meena Harris, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh and the leftist friendly media from spreading the unverified claim of sexual assault.